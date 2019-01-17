Ask Ken Coleman

“What if the money didn’t matter?”
QUESTION: I’ve had two or three jobs since graduating from college, and I haven’t felt like any of them were what I’m supposed to be doing with my life. Do you have any advice to help someone find their true calling?
ANSWER: Believe it or not, many folks out there are in the same position. We all want to be fulfilled in our work, and when that doesn’t happen we can feel confused, helpless, or even trapped.
I believe thoughtful, detailed planning is an essential part of making every goal become reality. Writing these thoughts and desires down is also important. You can have all the passion in the world, but without a written plan—one that focuses on the steps necessary to make it happen—you’ll fail miserably every time. Not only will you fail, but eventually it will destroy your confidence.
What is it you really want in life? What type of work do you want to do? Where do you want to live and do the work you love? Keep asking yourself these questions. Assess your answers ruthlessly. Repeat this a few times, and you may find that the answers will change. That’s okay, because each time you’ll gain clarity. And don’t worry if the discovery process takes a while. These kinds of things rarely occur overnight.
“Do the honorable thing”
QUESTION: I want to transition from my current job to a new position with a different company. How should I approach my employer about taking time off for interviews?
ANSWER: My preference would be to use vacation time, or if possible, schedule any interviews during your lunch break. In a situation like this this, the honorable thing is for you to make the sacrifice.
You don’t have to tell an employer all your plans when you take time off, but you don’t want to lie to them, either. Just letting them know you have a personal matter to attend to, and you don’t feel it’s right to take care of it on company time, is enough.
