QUESTION: I work in the automotive industry, but my passions are really health and fitness. I want to work my way over to personal training, but I don’t want to do it in the normal gym setting. I’m interested in developing a complete, online program and working one-on-one with clients. I’m trying get out of debt right now, so it will be a while before I can start saving money for my business idea. Do you have any suggestions for taking positive steps forward in the meantime where this business idea is concerned?
ANSWER: I think you’ve got some clear action items right in front of you. I’m talking about things that won’t take any money or interfere with getting out of debt and building an emergency fund.
You’re not in a position to leave your current job right now, so you need to start by doing some research on how to get this dream career going. Take time to study other sites and programs similar to what you’d like to do.
Critique them and combine your own unique ideas and fitness knowledge to start laying the groundwork for a one-of-a-kind program. Develop it while you’re still at your current job.
After your research and development phase, the next step might be to start a Facebook page or YouTube channel, and post some content on those platforms. You might find some clients this way, and it would enable you to start a fitness career slowly, after hours, and still maintain your full-time job and income.
Remember, the health and fitness plan is all side hustle right now. Keep your head down and stay diligent when it comes to getting control of your finances, too, so you have a clear idea of how much you’d have to make in your fitness business to take it full time.
The best play here is to get out of debt, then wait until you’re making as much — or close to — the same amount from your side hustle as you are from your full-time job. After that, the sky’s the limit!
