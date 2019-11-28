Auto Plaza sets up 'Angel Tree' for PCHAS Service Center

The Auto Plaza Group, located at 970 Woodlawn in Farmington, erected an "Angel Tree" on Friday to benefit Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services this Christmas.
Members of the community are invited to pick a wish list from the tree and provide the listed gifts by Dec. 13.
Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services operates the PCHAS Service Center, which includes a residence for teens aging out of foster care; Therapeutic Mentoring for children ages 5-19; a counseling program for families in crisis; and the Single Parent Family program, which gives stability to children on the verge of homelessness.
The agency was founded in Farmington in 1914 and has evolved according to local needs.
“We’re really grateful that the Auto Plaza Group can collect gifts for the kids in our care,” said Caren Mell, regional director. “We’re renovating our location on Pine Street and renting offices in town, so it’s a big help to have a collection at the dealership.”
John Robinson, a sales manager for the Auto Plaza Group said, “I like that these services prevent families from breaking apart and help young adults become self-sufficient.”
The Auto Plaza Group is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The dealership will accept gifts, wrapped or unwrapped, until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
For more information about programs for children and families, call 573-756-6744 or write to info@pchas.org.
