Auxiliary awards first Coulter Honorary Scholarship

The Parkland Health Center-Bonne Terre Auxiliary has announced the selection of Hannah Hamlett as the first recipient of the Carol L. Coulter Honorary Scholarship.
Hamlett is currently enrolled in the nursing program at Mineral Area College and will graduate in May 2019.
The Parkland Health Center-Bonne Terre Auxiliary established the scholarship to promote medical education in the Parkland region. In May 2018, the auxiliary surprised Carol Coulter at its annual installation and appreciation luncheon by announcing the nursing scholarship in her honor, and the auxiliary recently selected the first recipient.
Karen Johnson, auxiliary president, said, “We are very excited to honor Carol and to help Hannah achieve her nursing education goals! Carol has served as a role model in our community and it is very fitting to offer a nursing scholarship in her honor.”
Carol Coulter, RN, began as a nurse’s aide at Bonne Terre Hospital in 1979, then graduated from Mineral Area College as a registered nurse. She recently retired from Parkland Health Center after a 39-year career at Parkland and its predecessor, Bonne Terre Hospital. Coulter has received multiple awards, including a Mineral Area College Foundation Alumnae Award in 2009 and the Joyce Buchheit Excellence in Health Care Award in 2018.
Scholarship recipient Hannah Hamlett stated, “I am so grateful to receive the Carol L. Coulter Honorary Scholarship. As a recipient of your generous scholarship, I am able to afford my classes and graduate next May.” Hamlett is working while attending nursing school, and she plans to continue her education toward a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing following graduation in May. Hamlett is married and has one son. She continued, “My family and I thank you so very much for helping me achieve my MAC nursing degree. Someday I hope I will be able to replicate your kindness and offer some financial help to other students.”
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call (573) 756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.