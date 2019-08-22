A local minister has returned to pastor the church where he started his ministry — 52 years ago.
Farmington native Francis Roberts took over as pastor at Coffman Baptist Church a few weeks ago. He reflected on the first time he preached there.
“They had this thing called a laymen-led stewardship revival,” he said. “It was supposed to be laymen. I was already licensed to preach, but I hadn’t pastored a church, so they called me a layman and you were assigned three different churches — a Sunday morning, Wednesday night and the next Sunday morning. The first one I went to was Coffman. After I finished my speech I made up, they asked me to come back and they hired me as their pastor.
“I was there two times, but they never separated them. The first time, I resigned to go to college. I hurt my back and had to drop out. I was barbering at the time. I could still do that. They come up to the barbershop and asked me if I would consider coming back down there as pastor. I did. I had been out of there roughly 3-4 months and they hadn’t found a pastor. So, I went back down there and they never showed the separation. They just showed it as one period, but that was my first church and my second church. And as I say now, at my age it’s probably going to be my last church.”
Roberts had recently retired from pastoring Lebanon Baptist Church in Bloomsdale — a position he held just short of 29 years — and was unsure of what to do next in his ministry.
“After I retired from Bloomsdale, I asked my wife, ‘What are we going to do?’” he said. “I am getting pretty old. I would like to go around and visit all the churches that I pastored. It come to my mind that I would like to go to Coffman — that was my first church. We walked in there that Sunday morning and there was four people in there. In fact, the church had completely closed down at one time.”
The church had a stipulation in its bylaws, that if it should close down, any other denomination could open it back up and it would become their church. According to Roberts, the local members didn’t want to see some “heathen” organization come in there, so three or four of them got back together and started back to church. They didn’t have a preacher — they just read their bibles and prayed.
“They had gotten a pastor, but when we went in there it was just four people,” he said. “The preacher didn’t come for Sunday school, just church time. So we went in and introduced ourselves. There wasn’t anybody there that knew me.”
Roberts’ wife, Norma, an accomplished church pianist, quickly became involved with the church.
“The lady got up to lead the singing. She said we will sing just one verse because we don’t have anyone to play the piano. Norma asked, ‘Would you like to have a pianist?’ The lady asked, ‘Do you play the piano?’ Norma said, ‘Yes, I do.’ ‘Well you just come right on up here.’ Norma has played the piano since. We just made that our home church.”
The former pastor later resigned and the church voted Roberts in as pastor.
Roberts told about a series of events in his youth involving a prominent Farmington businessman that led to him entering the ministry.
“Everything that I turned out to be is a credit to Lowell Smith." he said. "That was the barber there at the [Farmington Barber] shop. My dad passed away when I was 14. He was a barber. Lowell took his place in the barbershop. They went to Moler’s Barber College in St. Louis and got him. I was shining shoes and he come in there and he was a good Christian deacon in the church.
“Right away, he started working on me to get me to go to church. It took him awhile to get me to go, but he finally did. I thought I would go with him one Sunday and he wouldn’t bother me anymore. The thing was that I went out there to Delassus [First Baptist Church] and they had a bunch of pretty girls and I liked that and I went steady from then on. I got saved and that was my home church. It was a great time there and I felt God was calling me to preach. They licensed me.”
Even though Smith died in 2018, Roberts still has close ties with the Smith family.
“Lowell and June became like parents to me,” he said. “They took me in. I was 14. It was like I was part of their family. They still that way. If they have a party they still think I ought to be there.”
Roberts also barbered with Smith at the Farmington Barber Shop for around eight years. Smith’s influence on Roberts did not end with getting him to attend church.
Roberts said, “When I was going to be a preacher, Lowell said, ‘If you’re going to preach, you’re going to have some education’ I went to eighth grade through the Lutheran school. My mother was a Lutheran and she saw to it that we went to school. I said, ‘How am I going to get some education when I’m 21-22 years old and all I have is an eighth grade education? I can’t go back to high school’. He said ‘Take a GED test’.”
Roberts had already taken a GED test when he was in the Navy, so he found his papers and went to the new Mineral Area College and began the enrollment process.
“God was at work all of this time,” he said. “Mineral Area College (MAC) had just bought out Flat River College. I went there and gave them my GED. I started in there. I was a pitiful student in eighth grade. My mother would have to drag me to school. It was a different story when I was in college. It was like a whole different thing. I went through and graduated with an elementary education [degree].”
After graduation from MAC, Roberts continued his education at Missouri Baptist College.
“Missouri Baptist at that time was a junior college and they were converting over to a four year college,” he said. “I don’t know how they found out about me, but I got a letter from them inviting me to come and talk to them about being a student in their college. I went in there and made better grades than I ever made.
"I graduated there with a Bachelor in Arts in Bible. I learned quite a bit in that process and even preached in some of those big churches in St. Louis. They would need a supply and they would call the school and the school would send one of us out there. I preached in one church where I couldn’t see the back of it. I was in hog heaven.”
With over half a century of ministry, Roberts admits that his preaching style has changed to better fit today’s congregations.
“I used to preach like most preachers do,” he said. “You pick a couple of verses — they call them proof texts — read those and say a few words on them and then you preach whatever you want to for the rest of your time.
“It come to me, a lot of people that go to church carry a bible but don’t ever read it. There’s so much of the bible that people don’t know. This is what I’m going to do, I’m going to be a teaching preacher. I take a book, and I start on the first verse of the first chapter, and I preach until my time is up.
"The next Sunday I start where I quit [the previous Sunday]. I do that until I preach completely through a book. A lot of people are hearing these things and saying ‘I never heard that before.’ The people really like it. I’ve made that my style.”
The Coffman Church recently started a children’s church on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. Adults are welcome, however, Roberts teaches on a more basic, simple level to better reach the children. Roberts’ wife Norma explained that when they first started at the church, the kids were running around, playing and didn’t know how to act.
Roberts added, “It surprises me. They sit there at tables and look me right in the eye the whole time. We only talk for about 5-6 minutes, but they lock on me and don’t miss a word. They don’t know anything. I ask them. They’ve never heard anything.”
Roberts reflected on how people who attend church today are different compared to when he started pastoring in the 1960s.
“I think people are not as close at watching their language as they used to be,” he said. “They are looser with their vocabularies than they used to be in church. I think people are still as convicted of their scriptures as they ever were. They know what you’re saying — whether you’re saying the way things are supposed to be or not.
"There are some people that are preaching that are just not preaching the bible. They’ve got their own ideas and they can’t get by with that in my church. The people will see right away that they are not following scripture and they won’t put up with it.”
According to Roberts, people out in public have to be handled differently when discussing religious matters compared to how the gospel was shared in the past.
“There’s a lot of difference in the people now,” he said. “Back in those days you could just go down the street and knock on the door and talk to people about going to church, and whether they would go or not, they would talk to you about it.
"It’s not like that anymore, you have to be very careful. If you don’t have a recommendation to a place, you better not go. They will get rough with you. They don’t want to be Christianized and don’t take kindly to you. You have to build up to somebody before you make contact.”
Roberts said he has been fairly happy with the route his life has taken as a minister.
“It’s been a good trip along the way,” he said.
Coffman Baptist Church is located on F Highway, east of Farmington in Ste. Genevieve County. Sunday School services start at 9:30 a.m., with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. and children’s church at 6 p.m. Wednesday nights.
