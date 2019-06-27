The first “Back to the Past” Walking Tour of Historic West Columbia Street is now a thing of the past!
The walk was organized as a fundraiser and public awareness event by the Farmington History Museum and was held this past Saturday…but just barely.
After several months of planning, a lot of gnashing of teeth and chewed fingernails, the first-time large event and fundraiser was set for Saturday, June 22. Not without a lot of concerns due to the very unstable weather we had been having, but forecasts late Friday evening and very early Saturday morning, seemed to be encouraging that the day would be overcast, but clear. Which was fine for the protection it would afford from heat and humidity. We chose to believe the weather map that showed a possible storm that would move through to the north and just the upper edge of St. Francois County. We could deal with that.
Thanks to the cooperation of the Farmington Schools administration, the Farmington High School Field House was our staging area for the tour. Dr. Brian Reeves was on hand to be our genial school host and monitor for the day and all arrangements and workers were in place! The months of planning, revising, nit-picking, tweaking and praying were done and now the actual event was underway!
The tour participants and guides arrived promptly, as did the bus and driver provided by Parkland Health Center (thank you very much!) and the first tour was loaded and delivered to the starting point beginning at the General McCormick home. The bus quickly returned and gathered up the next tour and the process was repeated until all the tours were on the walking route.
The homes along the route were looking charming, smart and every bit as though they were being viewed from a century before. The homeowners had gone all out with decorations, costumes and activities from that era and lawns and gardens manicured and fluffed to greet the admiring walkers. It was amazing and like being transported to a residential street from the movies “Meet Me in St. Louis” or “Hello, Dolly”. Thoroughly enchanting!
The docents were in place armed with timed scripts giving details of the history of the homes;, guides were primed and ready to lead and entertain their groups along the route, and the organizers, back at the staging area, gave a huge sigh of relief. We had accomplished the near impossible!!!!
Thor — the uninvited ruler of wind, storms and rain — decided to make his most unwanted appearance and we received a text message that he had amassed his minions and was rumbling our way and would arrive within the next 20 to 25 minutes. Horrors! We had one hundred plus guests out on the sidewalks as well as docents and guides!!!! What a catastrophe…what to do?!
The planners quickly got our competent and calm bus driver, Ben Smith, back on the street to pick up all the walkers and volunteers there and return them to the field house. He had everyone back, safe and dry just as the rains arrived. Plans were quickly revised and set in place to restart the tours in the afternoon (weather permitting) as planned and those on the morning tours were to be merged with those four tours. There were no complaints, and the walk guests seemed satisfied.
Fortunately, the storm rolled on east, the sky cleared, and we were off and rolling by 3 that afternoon. And the good news was that most of the morning groups also returned and were included in the afternoon groups. No complaints from anyone on the inconvenience of the delay! They were just delighted to get to finish the tour. And so were we!!!! It meant there would be no need to reschedule and restructure for the rain date of the following Saturday. The sighs of relief probably set the leaves blowing again all over town!
As the old adage goes, “Every cloud has a silver lining” and the ones from that morning certainly did. The overcast sky and cooler temps than forecast that afternoon made the walking far more pleasant, those on the tour felt like survivors who had narrowly missed a disaster, and left with high praise and good memories!
There are so many people to thank for making this trip “Back to the Past” a successful reality. I will not even try to list everyone’s name, as space and my faulty memory prevent this, but it would be very remiss if the sponsor and donors were not mentioned and publicly thanked for their extreme generosity.
First to be thanked is the First State Community Bank, who so graciously were our underwriters and main sponsor and to their marketing staff who managed the ticket sales (which, incidentally, were completely sold out!!!!). Our more than generous donors were: Parkland Health Center who provided our desperately needed bus and friendly driver; the Farmington School Administration and John Bacon for allowing us the use of the lobby of the field house and Dr. Reeves for being present throughout the day; to Office Max for their monumental help and awesome job of printing the Walking Tour Booklets on a rushed deadline; the Schaffer Water Company for the much appreciated bottles and bottles of water; and to Travis Trokey and the public library staff for their help in countless ways.
Our wholehearted thanks go to the many homeowners who participated in the walk and went to great lengths to make it delightful and welcoming; and last and most importantly to the many volunteers who gave up their Saturday to serve as docents and guides, and those who purchased tickets and supported the walk with their presence and enthusiasm. Thank you, thank you and thank you!
Lastly, to the Walk Committee and Museum Board who took untold hours from their families and lives to put this event together. No way could this have been done without each of you.
One of the guides for the walk shared a recent children’s sermon he had been witness to that strongly sums up the spirit and efforts of these hard workers.
To summarize the story: “The narrator of the sermon had a basket filled with tools and first held up a hammer and asked the children gathered, “Can you build a house with only this hammer?” The children shouted “NO!” He then proceeded to produce a saw, a plane, two nails, and other tools, as he asked the same question, could a house be built with each of the tools shown by themselves. The answer was always a resounding “NO!” from the children. He summed up his little homely by saying, “That’s the same way with a church. One person alone cannot build a church…it takes the entire congregation each doing their part.”
That’s the same with putting together any event or program. The Back to the Past walk was not the work of one person. It took every member of the committee and board to get it built. And they turned out a marvelous job.
It has taken the same spirit, dedication and work ethics to make this community what it is today. And somehow, those who came before us and those who call it home today have succeeded in accomplishing this year after year. That’s why I truly love this this community and being allowed to write Around Town.
Have a wonderful 4th of July…and remember all of those from the past who have made it possible for us to celebrate this holiday!
