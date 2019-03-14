Try 3 months for $3
Backstoppers to hold banquet

St. Francois County Backstoppers is holding its biennial banquet from 6-10 p.m. March 23 at Twin Oaks Winery, 6470 Hwy F, Farmington.

“The Crossroads Band is going to play for us, and Mark Toti is going to be our emcee,” said Sheri Pratt, member of the St. Francois County Backstoppers Board of Directors. “Also, Elizabeth Snyder, the wife of Officer Blake Snyder who was killed in South St. Louis about a year-and-a-half ago, will be our guest speaker that night.

“I’m very excited to meet her and hear her story. I don’t know that she’s bringing [the couple’s son] Malachi with her, but she’s definitely coming. She’s a very exciting lady. It’s going to be a great night of friends and fun,” Pratt said. “The food is going to be awesome. You can’t go wrong.”

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 a couple. They are available for purchase from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office and from Pratt at Midwest Sports Center (573-756-7975). For more information, see St. Francois County Backstoppers on Facebook or contact Pratt.

