Bareback rider Kee makes MCC VP List

AJ Kee of Farmington has made the fall 2018 Vice President's List at Mesalands Community College in Tucumcari, New Mexico.
The Farmington High School graduate is a member of the Mesalands Rodeo Team majoring in farrier science and competes in bareback riding.
The Vice President’s List is announced as official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishments. To qualify, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better for courses taken at MCC, successfully complete 15 or more credit hours, have no grade below a "C" for the given semester, and have no outstanding incomplete grades for the academic year.
The Mesalands Rodeo Team will be competing in their first rodeo of the semester at Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Arizona, in March.
