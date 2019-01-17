Try 1 month for 99¢
Bareback rider Kee makes MCC VP List

In addition to being a Farmington High School graduate and member of the Mesalands Community College Rodeo Team in Tucumcari, New Mexico, bareback rider AJ Kee is a good student too. It was announced this week that he made the fall 2018 Vice President's List at the school.

The Farmington High School graduate is a member of the Mesalands Rodeo Team majoring in farrier science and competes in bareback riding.

The Vice President’s List is announced as official recognition of outstanding academic accomplishments. To qualify, students must maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or better for courses taken at MCC, successfully complete 15 or more credit hours, have no grade below a "C" for the given semester, and have no outstanding incomplete grades for the academic year.

The Mesalands Rodeo Team will be competing in their first rodeo of the semester at Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Arizona, in March.

