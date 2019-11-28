{{featured_button_text}}
Battle of Pilot Knob holding Tyler Schlitt art show

The museum at the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site will display photographer Tyler Schlitt’s photographs highlighting the unmatched beauty of the geological wonder that is Elephant Rocks State Park.

 Missouri State Parks

As part of its Winter Artist Spotlight Program, the Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site museum will feature the work of Missouri photographer Tyler Schlitt throughout the month of December.

Many of Schlitt’s photos feature naturescapes found at Elephant Rock State Park. His passion for photography started when he got his first camera as a gift and he quickly fell in love with storm chasing and photographing storm images.

Schlitt is finishing his spring, summer and fall review video. In the past year, he photographed the Milky Way and meteors over elephant rock and continues to photograph sunsets and meteor showers.

Tyler enjoys spending time at Elephant Rock State Park, especially around sunset to enjoy the peace and watch as the sun sets for the day. “There's always something new and unique about Elephant Rock State Park,” Schlitt said. “I see something new every time I visit the rocks.”

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The Battle of Pilot Knob museum will display Schlitt’s series of photographs highlighting the unmatched beauty of the geological wonder that is Elephant Rocks State Park. To see examples of his spectacular work, visit TylerSchlitt.com.

Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is located in southeast Missouri at 118 E. Maple St., Pilot Knob. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-546-3454.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments