The Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site is displaying rotating exhibits of themed displays of artifacts relating to the site.
Many of these are original artifacts never on public display until now. Each exhibit will be on display for two months.
During the months of September and October, visitors are invited to view the “Before the Fort” display that highlights Native American life in the Arcadia Valley before European settlement. Long before European explorers and settlers came to the valley, the rich land and natural resources attracted the first people.
The museum has received many gifts of private collections of Native American artifacts from all over the valley. The artifacts range from crude scrappers to intricate points and knives made from local and imported stone. Many people are unaware that there was a vibrant trade system in all types of materials and artifacts among Native American tribes. Site staff will be available to interpret the artifacts.
Upcoming displays:
November-December: “Remembering the Past” will feature mementos and awards given to veterans of the battle, pictures of past reunions, and artifacts telling the history of early efforts to preserve the site and protect it from modern encroachment, including the first reenactments in the 1960s.
The site will have an event passport card for visitors to obtain staff signatures during each of the exhibits. The first five people to turn in their completed passport will receive a VIP pass to the September 2020 reenactment. The pass will include VIP seating and parking at the event as well as other incentives.
Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic site is located in southeast Missouri at 118 E. Maple St., Pilot Knob. For more information about the event, call the site at 573-546-3454.
