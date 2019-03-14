A BBQ Competition to benefit U.S. war veterans sponsored by Richardet Floor Covering (RFC) in Perryville is taking place beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the company's parking lot.
The cost is $10 per person.
"This is going to be a great event to help out our veterans," said Tim Landholt with RFC. "People who come out Saturday are going to have a great time. They're going to have access to the team competitors and have a chance to test barbecue cooked by some of the best cooks around.
"There will also be barbecue that you can purchase from the teams beginning at 11 a.m.. It will help out our veterans and you'll enjoy a great meal. There will also be a live auction at 2 p.m. People will be given the opportunity to bid on some really amazing items like a bar height pub table, Card tickets, a stone bench and other great stuff."
Landholt said winners of the competition will be announced at 3:30 p.m.
No outside beverages allowed.
