When winter weather hits, heavy snow, ice, and strong winds can take a toll on trees. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missourians to exercise caution when cleaning up after winter storms.
When storms damage trees, clean-up and recovery can seem overwhelming. Some injured trees can be trimmed to maintain their health and value to homeowners. Others should be removed. Knowing what repairs to make, how to make them, and how to avoid paying for unneeded services can help keep injury – both physical and financial – at a minimum.
“Trees are a part of the character of our community and damage to them after a storm can feel traumatic,” said MDC Urban Forester Ann Koenig. “Trees are amazingly resilient, so after a storm, try to be patient.”
Before trimming or removing trees damaged from snow, residents should consider the following advice from MDC:
Safety First
Be aware of utility lines and hazardous overhanging limbs. Alert your electricity provider immediately and allow experts to assess the danger.
Remove trees or limbs that have fallen on your home or are blocking access to your residence. Also, look for any hanging limbs in trees that could drop on your home.
Know your skill level and do not take on more than you can safely accomplish yourself.
“Slippery conditions, brittle, heavy wood, and chainsaws are an extremely dangerous mix for homeowners,” said Koenig. “Leave it to professionals with proper training, experience, and equipment to take care of large trees and any work off the ground.”
Be Patient
Any remaining tree damage can wait until the immediate crisis has passed. As long as there isn’t a safety risk, take your time to assess the damage and make decisions on which trees to cut and which ones to save.
If a tree does not present a hazard, take the time to ensure it gets proper care and make a final decision about it in a few weeks or months.
Before beginning any tree work, determine whether your insurance policy covers tree work. Many policies will cover at least part of the cost of tree removal if some structural damage has occurred.
Determine whether damaged trees need pruning or complete removal. If a valuable tree appears to be a borderline case, resist the temptation to simply cut the tree down and be done with it. Remember, time is on your side. After carefully pruning broken branches, give the tree time to recover. Often, new foliage will return the tree to its natural beauty. If not, the decision to remove the tree can always be made later.
Hire a Qualified Arborist
“It’s best to go with a qualified arborist,” said Koenig. “Check the yellow pages under ‘Tree Service’ or visit treesaregood.org/findanarborist for an online listing of International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) certified arborists who are local and established in your area.”
Ask for proof of certification and of membership in professional organizations such as ISA.
Ask for proof of worker’s compensation and liability insurance, as well as local references. Good arborists are proud of their work and can provide a list of past clients.
Do not accept “take-it-now” deals and remember that good arborists do not recommend topping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.