Thursday marked the end of an era for our Missouri Senate District 3. Senator Gary Romine has served as our Senator since his election in 2012. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Senator Romine to the State Tax Commission. Gary has served our district well and he will be missed here at Missouri’s State Capitol. Our very best to you Senator Romine!
Representative Mike Henderson joining me giving Senator Romine our best wishes in his new appointment!
Missouri House Approves Plans to Cut Bureaucratic Red Tape (HBs 1511 & 1452 and HB 2046)
This week members of the Missouri House gave approval to two pieces of legislation that are designed to eliminate burdensome regulations that sometimes prevents licensed professionals from other states from seeking employment here in Missouri. The bills establish a system of reciprocity that recognizes occupational licenses granted in other states.
HBs 1511 & 1452 focus on easing the burden for military spouses, who face considerable challenges when they move to Missouri with their active duty partner. Due to state variances in licensing criteria such as education and training, spouses with occupational licenses struggle to practice their profession in states where they are not residents.
Approximately 35 percent of military spouses work in a field that requires a license. The bill approved by the House removes barriers that impede military spouse licensure and allows them to practice their occupation as long as they hold a valid, current license issued by another state or territory of the United States.
Passing this bill says to military spouses, we understand your dedication, your service and your sacrifice. We welcome you to Missouri and even if you’re stationed here only for a short time, we hope that you will call this home.
The House also approved a broader ranging bill, HB 2046, that would allow for reciprocity for all individuals with a professional license from another state. The bill would require individuals to have another state’s license for at least one year before being eligible for reciprocity. It would also require the other state issuing the license to have acceptable minimum education requirements, work experience, and clinical supervision requirements. Additionally, the bill requires any out-of-state applicant to pass exams which are required for those professionals licensed in Missouri.
Missouri employers have thousands of jobs now available needing to be filled. They can’t fill them because we don’t have enough skilled workers here in Missouri. We want to make it easier for those who want to work here in the state by welcoming all of America’s skilled workforce with open arms.
Both pieces of legislation now head to the Senate for consideration.
House Sends Senate Legislation to Prevent Abuse of Eminent Domain (HB 2033)
Legislation is now headed to the Senate that prevents the use of eminent domain for a power line that would carry wind energy across Missouri. House members approved the bill to stop the Grain Belt Express power line from gaining easement rights through the use of eminent domain.
The Grain Belt Express transmission line would carry power generated by wind turbines in Kansas across Missouri and Illinois and then connect to a power grid in Indiana, which serves eastern states. The 780-mile line would run across eight northern Missouri counties - Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe and Ralls.
Both the Public Service Commission and the courts have ruled in favor of allowing the project to utilize eminent domain. The decisions prompted lawmakers to file legislation to protect the private property rights of Missourians. This bill protects personal property rights against eminent domain by an entity that brings little benefit that helps our renewable energy standards. Missouri is currently meeting expected renewable energy standards.
You have free articles remaining.
The Missouri House encourages this private company to build the project but just not by using eminent domain. It is important to stand for Missouri land owners and protect their personal property rights against private companies for private gain.
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration. Similar legislation was approved by the House in 2019 but failed to secure passage in the Senate before the legislative session ended.
Bill to Combat Drug Trafficking Headed to the Senate (HB 1450)
Another bill the Missouri House sent to the Senate this week increases penalties for trafficking fentanyl, a dangerous drug that has resulted in numerous overdoses.
The House voted to make it a class-B felony to knowingly distribute, make, or attempt to distribute or make, more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl or its derivatives. This would carry a penalty of 5 to 15 years in prison. Making or distributing 20 or more milligrams would be a class-A felony, carrying a sentence of 10 to 30 years in prison.
Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It is being trafficked frequently in Missouri — particularly the illegally made fentanyl. It is often mixed with other drugs like heroin or cocaine, often resulting in overdose deaths. Fentanyl trafficking has continued to increase exponentially in the past year. Increasing penalties will give law enforcement another tool addressing those who are making and selling illegal fentanyl.
The legislation would also increase the penalties for trafficking one gram or more of Rohypnol or any amount of GHB, both of which are often used in sex crimes.
State Capitol Goes Red to Support the Kansas City Chiefs
In recognition of the first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years for the Kansas City Chiefs, the Missouri State Capitol was illuminated in red on the evening of Friday, Jan. 31. Gov. Parson made the decision to honor the state’s only NFL team as it prepared to play in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2.
This is well-deserved for a team that has played an important role in Kansas City and the State of Missouri for many years,” the governor said.
The Chiefs have been a Missouri sports franchise since 1963 when Lamar Hunt brought the team from Dallas to Kansas City. The Chiefs appeared in the first Super Bowl in 1967 against the Green Bay Packers. The team secured its first and only Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl IV against the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.
“I think it’s about time we had another big win,” Gov. Parson said. “Let’s bring it home. Go Chiefs!”
Priceless!
One of the highlights of the week was getting to visit with Christopher and Hope Stringham and their three children and John and Holly Flickinger and their eight children. Both families are home schooled and they were at the Capitol to learn about the history of our state and Capitol. Below, this 7-year-old wants to work here at the Capitol when he gets older. He asked for my business card and practiced sitting in my chair. The other children all took their turn sitting in the big chair as well. What beautiful families!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.