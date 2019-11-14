{{featured_button_text}}
Bicentennial Park cleanup
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

The Farmington Garden Council, along with Dr. Chad Follis and his Mineral Area College horticultural students performed the annual fall cleanup and cutback of Bicentennial Park on a rainy Wednesday morning last week. The all-volunteer crew began at 8 a.m. and finished their chore before noon.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The park is located at the corner of First St. and Columbia St.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments