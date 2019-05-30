{{featured_button_text}}
Bishop named PHC's Star Service Team Member for May

Sarah Bishop

 Submitted photo

Parkland Health Center has announced that Sarah Bishop, RN has been selected as the ICARE Star Service Team Member for May 2019. Sarah began working at Parkland Health Center in 2010, first as a floor nurse and later in the intensive care unit. For the past two years she has served in the position of house supervisor.

Excerpts from Sarah’s nomination read, “She is a perfect picture of all the ICARE values! As a house supervisor she is always professional, kind, caring and fair to all. She is always willing to jump in and help whenever needed, be it a code or just to pull up a patient in bed. She is frequently pulled into stressful situations which she always handles with a calm and positive manner. Her knowledge and abilities are exceptional!”

When asked what she likes about her job, Sarah replied, “I have the opportunity to be involved in all departments and see all aspects of nursing. I have really great co-workers and I try to be an asset to them. I’m blessed to work with good people.” When asked how she felt about receiving this award, Sarah said, “I was happy, and excited that my co-workers feel that I’m that asset that I strive to be.”

ICARE is Parkland’s patient experience service initiative and the acronym stands for the following values; Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence.

Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.

