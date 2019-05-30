BJC Book Brigade reaches out to Farmington students

When second-graders in public school districts served by BJC HealthCare pack up their desks at the end of the school year, they will have a brand new book to take home to encourage their summer reading.
In its fourth year, the BJC Book Brigade provides more than 26,000 books to rising third-graders in over 300 public and charter schools in 63 districts throughout the communities served by BJC hospitals including Farmington, St. Louis City, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Columbia and Sullivan in Missouri; and Alton, Belleville and Shiloh in Illinois.
As part of the program, Heather Taliaferro, MSN, RN, CNL-BC, vice president, patient care services and chief nursing officer at Parkland Health Center visited Washington-Franklin Elementary School earlier this month to read to area second graders and help give out books. The opportunity to spend time with the young students was a bright spot in her day.
“While it may seem like a modest effort to us, many of the children who received a book last year wrote touching notes to express thanks for a brand new book of their own,” said Taliaferro. “In the journey toward higher education and better health, the BJC Book Brigade is one small step that will take a very long time. But, we believe it’s well worth the long-term effort toward improved reading, high school graduation rates and, ultimately, better health for the future.”
The program is a BJC community outreach effort in recognition of the correlation between education and higher income, better health and longer life expectancy.
Book titles are selected by curriculum specialists based on age-appropriate content and storyline messages. BJC employees have the opportunity to donate books online through Scholastic Books, and BJC supplies the remainder. Books are packaged and delivered in partnership with Valley Industries sheltered workshop in St. Louis.
Parkland Health Center is part of BJC HealthCare which also includes St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Barnes-Jewish Hospital, the teaching hospitals for Washington University School of Medicine. For additional information about Parkland Health Center, please call 573-756-6451 or the physician finder service at 573-431-3338 or visit www.parklandhealthcenter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.