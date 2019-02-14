Try 1 month for 99¢
BJC HealthCare donates $25,000 to local charities

To commemorate BJC HealthCare's 25th anniversary in 2018, employees were invited to nominate a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that had personal meaning to them to receive part of $25,000 set aside to support grassroots, local organizations with a shared mission of improving health, education, child/youth development, senior/disabled support or community-building.

 File Photo

When it comes to providing quality health care services and taking exceptional care of people, BJC HealthCare’s mission has remained steadfast since the St. Louis-based health system’s founding in 1993: “To improve the health of the people and communities we serve.”

BJC employees responded with more than 100 nominations, which were subsequently evaluated by the St. Louis Community Foundation. The Foundation made recommendations on how to allocate the $25,000 total funding opportunity among these deserving nominations.

Thirteen organizations were chosen to receive donations ranging from $1,500 to $4,000. Selected charities span the St. Louis region, outstate Missouri and the Metro East, and support health, wellness, basic needs, youth and child development, education and behavioral health. All selected organizations and the employees who nominated them will be recognized at a reception in March.

The charitable organizations receiving donations are: Burns Recovered, Maggie Welby Foundation; Christian Activity Center, East St. Louis Shared Blessings, Inc.; CJ’s Journey, The Hayner Public Library District; Every Child’s Hope, The Ollie Hinkle Heart Foundation; Gateway to Hope, Voluntary Action Center; Inn from the Storm, Whole Kids Outreach; and Jefferson County CASA.

