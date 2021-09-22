Blues, Brews, and BBQ brings out record crowd

Blues, Brews and BBQ drew thousands of people to downtown Farmington, Friday and Saturday.
According to event organizer Paul Grandstaff, this year's Friday night was by far the biggest in the history of the event, with an estimated 2-3,000 people coming out — twice the number expected to attend Saturday.
"It has been wonderful," Grandstaff said. "This year we haven't had any problems. The crowds have been great. The vendors have been happy. It has just been a wonderful, wonderful event."
He noted that this year's new additions — the Outer Edge Escape Room and Axe Throwing, and the Autos 4 Autism Car show — were well received by the community.
"Talking with Phillip from Outer Edge, they beyond exceeded their expectations for what they thought they were going to have, and they are having a wonderful time," Grandstaff said. "The car show has been great. The last I looked there were people all the way to H Highway and that is exactly what we want."
Grandstaff and his team try to build each year on what worked and work on what did not. Their goal is to keep the popular events while adding more fun activities to the schedule every year.
One noticeable addition to this year's event was a tribute featuring 13 chairs, with 13 folded flags and the images of the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan last month. Grandstaff credited the display to Discover Farmington Director Laura Mclean saying it was her idea and she decided how and where it should happen.
The placement of the display also had a significant meaning.
Barley and Vine Drink Truck, owned by Mark and Jaclyn Schmitz, was a beer vendor at the 2019 Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival. The couple's son, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, was one of the 13 soldiers who was killed.
The tribute was set up where it's believes the Schmitz's truck was parked at the 2019 event, offering an opportunity for people to take a moment to pay their respects to the soldiers and their families.
At one point Friday night someone purchased a round of drinks to be placed on each of the 13 chairs.
"It couldn't have turned out better," Grandstaff said.
The barbecue competition ended up with 17 teams, along with 17 steak teams. Grandstaff said most of them came just for Friday and were already off to the next competition by the end of the day.
Grand champion of the barbecue competition was the "Coming in Hot" team. They went home with the $2,500 grand prize.
While the scent of barbecue could be smelled wafting around the downtown area and the brews were flowing freely, neither upstaged the music coming from the stage at the end of the street. Grandstaff admitted that he loves the music and that it's his favorite part of the event.
"I just really enjoy sitting back and just taking in the whole experience with some good bands playing," Grandstaff said. "I just think it is kind of priceless."
While this year's Blues, Brews and BBQ was only days ago, event organizers are already thinking about next year.
"We will have one post festival meeting to go over everything we learned and what went good or bad," Grandstaff said. "Then the next month we will start right back up. We love the location, and we love the support from the community and all the businesses. Everyone just comes together and says let's do this."
Grandstaff stressed that it takes a whole crew of people to make Blues, Brews and BBQ happen.
"All the way from the biggest, with the city, to the smallest, with someone picking up a wrapper on the side of the street to help keep the area clean, it literally takes a large group of people," Grandstaff said. "Then the support from the whole area, with people coming out, to be able to do this. It would be pretty boring to sit here by ourselves."
Grandstaff encourages anyone who would like to be involved in planning the 2022 event can reach out on the Blues, Brews, and BBQ or the Discover Farmington Facebook pages.
"We would love help," Grandstaff said. "We will make sure you have a good time and have fun. Get some food, some shirts and listen to music, all kinds of fun stuff."
Grandstaff thanked the volunteers, vendors, sponsors, competitors, and everyone who came out to the event.
The Blues, Brews, and BBQ 2021 sponsors include Ozark Charcoal, Krekeler Jewelers, Wade's Auto Service, First State Community Bank, First State Financial Management, First State Insurance Agency, SERVPRO, Victorian Fireplace and Barbeque, Hammack Advisory Group, C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home and Discover Farmington.
"It has been wonderful. This year we haven't had any problems. The crowds have been great. The vendors have been happy. It has just been a wonderful, wonderful event." – Paul Grandstaff, event organizer