Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Thurman, Shinn & Company, Certified Public Accountants, is excited to announce the promotion of John Boyd to Partner.

Boyd obtained an Associates Degree from Mineral Area College and Bachelor of Science degree from Central Methodist University while interning at Thurman, Shinn & Company in 2002 and 2003.

He obtained his Certified Public Accountant certification in 2012. Boyd has practiced in public accounting since 2006. He also has experience as controller for a manufacturing company as well as staff accountant for a pension consulting firm and publicly traded propane company.

Boyd specializes in Government and Not-for-Profit accounting, while continuing to excel in corporate, individual, and payroll taxation as well as financial reporting. He is also a certified QuickBooks Pro-Advisor and provides clients with QuickBooks training and support.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Thurman, Shinn & Company is a full service accounting firm founded in 2001 by Lee Thurman and Greg Shinn. The firm strives to achieve excellence in client service. Clients of Thurman, Shinn & Company receive exceptional accounting and tax services provided in a professional, efficient and timely manner.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments