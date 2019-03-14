Brayden Armes is going through 'spells' again

Brayden Armes, 14, an eighth grade student at St. Joseph Catholic School recently won the Southeast Missouri Regional Spelling Bee at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff and will be competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. in May.
What makes this championship so special is that it makes the third and last time that this bright and amiable student has made the cut to go to nationals — in addition to this year, he also won in 2016 and 2018.
Armes, the son of Jeremy and Tiffany Armes of Fredericktown, competed in his very first spelling bee when he was in the second grade.
“We had a class spelling bee — which I had no idea about beforehand — and I ended up winning that,” he said. “Then I went on and studied for the school spelling bee and eventually by the time that came around, I won that one. And so, I had the opportunity to compete in the regional one at Three Rivers College this year and in the previous years.”
And who does Armes credit for his ability to do so well when competing in spelling bees?
“Honestly, I probably need to give my mom a lot of credit because she really pushes me a lot,” he said. “Sometimes I might not want to study or would rather do something else and she’s always ‘Brayden, get your words out.’ She likes to verbally quiz me on them.”
Asked to detail what happens now that he’s won the regional spelling bee in Poplar Bluff, Armes said, “Since I won the Three Rivers one, I get to compete in the National Spelling Bee sometime at the end of May. I’ve been to Washington, D.C. three times, but two of those times were for the spelling bee.”
Armes explained that the spelling bee participants stay at the Gaylord Hotel where the National Spelling Bee is held.
“There’s a lot of kids there,” he said. “I think last year in 2018 there was around 400 — which I think is double there had been the previous year — there was about 200 before that, which is crazy. I think the majority of that is because they started a new program where if you’re in eighth grade, even if you don’t win the regional, your parents can apply to send you to the National Spelling Bee the last year that you’re eligible to compete.”
Armes said he was definitely excited about returning for his third and final time to compete nationally.
“I don’t want to say that I was confident going into the regional one,” he said. “I knew I would most likely have really good competition like it always has been. It’s my last year, so I had to put a lot more into it because I really wanted to make sure that I got the most out of my last opportunity.”
Now that taking part in spelling bees is about to become a thing of the past for Armes, he pondered the possible paths of his future endeavors.
“I like science,” he said. “Stuff like that really interests me. I like biology — extinct species, things like that. Also, I play a lot of video games, so maybe something around that field might interest me, but I’m not really sure yet. I’m going to take my time.”
As far as offering advice to other students who might wonder if they could ever compete in the National Spelling Bee like Armes, he said, “As long as you dedicate yourself to it and put time into it, I think that anybody with the right motivation is capable of doing whatever it is they’re focused on doing. Put your mind to it and study hard. Really decide you want to give it your best shot to win and then you can.”
Armes offered thanks to Three Rivers Community College for giving him the opportunity to compete at nationals, as well as the teachers and administrators at St. Joseph Catholic School who have allowed him to participate in spelling bees throughout the years.
