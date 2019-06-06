{{featured_button_text}}
Breakfield chosen May's FHS Student of the Month

Kennedy Breakfield

 Submitted photo

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that the Farmington High School Student of the Month for May is Kennedy Breakfield.

The daughter of Carmen and Roger Breakfield, Kennedy has been on the high school honor roll from 2015-2019 and was in the Top 10 percent of her graduating class.

Kennedy was the class treasurer of the FHS student council for the years 2018-19. She has also been a member of the National Honor Society (2017-19), student council (2015-19), Health Occupations Students of America (2016-19), as well as the Key Club and World Cafe for two years and the United Mentor Council and Knights Leadership for a year.

Now that she's graduated high school, Kennedy plans to attend the St. Louis College of Pharmacy and become a pharmacist. As Student of the Month, Kennedy received an award of $100 and competed for the Farmington Elks Farmington High School Student of the Year awarded in May.

