The Department of Economic Development has announced the start of the broadband grant program’s application period, which will allow submissions through 4 p.m. Jan. 7, CDT.
Projects will be prioritized that bring access to unserved areas of the state. Additional criteria include meeting or exceeding the state’s minimum definition of high-speed internet, the applicant’s share of total project costs, economic and community benefit, and adoption strategies. Applicants will be posted on the Broadband Grant webpage and the challenge process will begin on Jan. 10.
The goal of the broadband grant program is to bring high speed internet to Missourians across the state and was created by the Missouri General Assembly in 2018 and funded during the 2019 legislative session. The grant program matches up to 50 percent of the construction costs to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas of the state.
“I look forward to helping to provide high-speed internet to rural Missourians,” said Director of Broadband Development Tim Arbeiter. “Those interested in applying who have questions should contact the Office of Broadband Development and submit applications as soon as possible as we work to ensure the inaugural year of the broadband grant program is a success.”
For more information, the webinar, along with the broadband grant program guidelines, selection criteria, application, and frequently asked questions are available on DED's website.
