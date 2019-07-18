Forget the cell and the cloud! The best long-term photo safety depository is found in your own memory bank.
You don’t have to sort through hundreds of stored photos on your cellphone, old photo albums, search through boxes of old meant-to-be-put-in-albums photos or call up the cloud to enjoy an old scene. Nope, your memory just pops up an image willy-nilly in living color and often with sound and occasionally scent!
What triggers these unexpected visual visits from the past? Was it something you saw, tasted, a song you heard, a situation or something as elusive as a scent that calls forth a past image? And why? Why would the mental camera start rolling through an entire sequence or even produce just one vivid scene? I wonder if scientists have ever studied this phenomenon?
Whatever brings these past episodes or encapsulated images to mind, they always can be counted on to also open a specific relevant feeling. Sometimes it’s pleasant and welcomed, sometimes sad or disturbing. Often it will be sweet or funny and leave you feeling happy and nostalgic. Whatever your reaction, it is real and for a moment your transported from the present to another time and place.
This occurred for me last week when I was experiencing a severe bout of food poisoning! A weird time to have a flashback, but maybe not — because there was a moment or two when I seriously thought I was going to die — then others when I really wished I could. If you’ve been in that same situation, you’ll understand the feeling. I get a little queasy just thinking about it.
Anyway, suddenly the image of an old patchwork quilt flashed into my mind. I recognized it as the old quilt my mom used to cover me with when I was sick as a kid. It never failed to soothe me as I searched the patches identifying them from old garments or articles I remembered.
There was a square from one of Mom’s old house dresses, another from Auntie’s apron, my dad’s old dress shirt, another from some old kitchen curtains and a dress I had outgrown. That quilt was like a story book as each patch and square had its own story to tell. I could spend hours just reciting the history of each item that was now a part of the pattern of this quilt. For instance:
“This is from Auntie’s apron she always wore when she made grape jelly. We’d all pick grapes from the arbor in the backyard where the birds liked to nest, and then wash them under the outdoor faucet really good. Then I’d help Auntie take them inside in our baskets where we would pull the grapes from the stems and she’d wash them again and again.
Then she and mom would cook them and do stuff to them, push it through some kind of a funny pan with holes using a big stick, and then put the juice in jars. The jars were then lined up on a pantry shelf and in a few days we’d have grape jelly sandwiches on big slices of the bread Auntie had baked. I would ask for a second one, but usually didn’t get it. I loved that jelly!”
See, an entire story from one three-inch square of cloth. After two or three such stories, I’d usually go to sleep. Once I was well, the quilt was washed an put away until it was needed again.
I was definitely wishing I had that old quilt right at that moment the image appeared, as I felt it had magical powers. But even without its actual physical presence, that old quilt once again helped to distract me from my misery, thanks to the timely memory picture showing up.
But time passes, no matter how desperately ill you feel, and after an overnight stay in the hospital, numerous tests and IVs, and another visit two days later to the ER, and a few days of eating like a fasting friar, I’ve finally turned the corner and can almost tolerate the thought of solid food. Almost.
In the meantime, I’ve had more well wishes and kind thoughts from Facebook friends, phone calls and well intentioned offers of food, than I could ever possibly have imagined receiving. It never ceases to amaze me how kind, caring and generous people are and how willing they are to offer help however they can. I am overwhelmed and extremely blessed by the prayers and support I’ve received. My heartfelt and inadequate thanks to everyone.
And isn’t it nice to know that while the people who inhabited those old past experiences are no longer sharing this space with us, those images can still bring them back sharp and clear and we get to revisit them again?
Oh. One last thought COTLO! (Clean Out Those Left Overs!) Yuck!
Around Town:
Former resident from way-back, Pat Gordon and his wife Emily were in town for a very brief visit with Sonny and Elma Jennings recently. They have both retired from their long-time jobs in Saudi Arabia and returned permanently to the states. The Gordons have purchased a condo on Amelia Island in Florida in a gated community. The area is not far from Jacksonville just below Georgia. Pat described the area as magnificent, as it’s just far enough north to have the big deciduous trees with the hanging Spanish moss, wonderful golf courses and friendly people.
Maxine Cole had an unexpected thrill ride while visiting her grandchildren and new great-grandchild in California recently. She said several of the family were gathered together at a restaurant that Friday evening when the earthquake hit. It was a most unsettling experience. She’s now happy to be back home in Missouri.
On a sad note, this area was shocked last week to learn of the tragic accident when the buggy of a Mennonite family was rear-ended by a pickup truck on Highway OO. Seven-year-old Mervin Shirk was killed instantly and four other members of the Shirk family were seriously injured and helicoptered to a St. Louis Hospital.
The family are all part of the Mennonite community that operates a store and farm in Knob Lick. Funeral services were held this past Tuesday at the farm. There has been a great outpouring of assistance in various ways from all of the surrounding communities, but the sorrow and loss will remain always with this small community of good people. This writer’s joins with hundreds of others in offering our most sincere sympathy. We hold you in our hearts and prayers.
