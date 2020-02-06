{{featured_button_text}}
State Rep. Mike Henderson

Mike Henderson

This week, the budget process has truly started its work in earnest, digging into the funding and expenditures of each state department as well as the offices of the executive branch.

While the budget committee has heard hours of testimony each day, many other committees have also been meeting in an effort to continue working and moving bills through the process.

This week, a group of legislators drafted and sent a letter to the Supreme Court regarding concerns about the new rules they have put in for bail. I was standing in attendance at the meeting, but did not get to sign the letter. If I had the opportunity, I would have, because I do not like it when the judicial branch tries to make laws.

The judicial branch is supposed to interpret the laws that the people and their representative legislature make. I have had many citizens from the district talk to me with concerns that the Supreme Court went too far on bail reform.

I do not want people in jail for long periods waiting on trial just because they are poor, but I feel we have almost created a revolving door that has handcuffed many of our law enforcement officials. As elected officials, we often have trouble finding the middle ground and instead go too far.

My Legislation: Several of my bills also managed to take some steps forward this week. HB 1696, which will fix the issue with the Farmington Industrial Park, was passed through committee and I believe it should get to the House floor soon.

HB 1898 and 1899 were heard in committee this week and should be voted out next week. HB 1898 is the drone bill. It started out as a safety bill for the Department of Corrections, and after safety concerns brought up by the St. Louis Cardinals, it now includes protections for all open air stadiums of 5,000 seating capacity and above.

HB 1899 was also heard in committee. It seeks to set up the canteen fund in our corrections department and adds reentry services as an allowable expense. Getting offenders reentered successfully back into society is vital in holding down the recidivism rate.

Thursday marked the final day in which Gary Romine would represent Missouri’s Senate District 3. Governor Mike Parson appointed him to the State Tax Commission, a job I believe he is well-suited for and allows him to continue serving Missouri. Senator Romine has represented our district with honor and integrity for years in Jefferson City, and will definitely be missed here at Missouri’s State Capitol. I wish him all of the very best in his new appointment and future endeavors.

We are going to miss him!

This Week at the Capitol

I had the opportunity to visit with members of the Doe Run Company, a vital industry that operates one of the world’s largest underground lead mining districts in the world. Doe Run is an important industry to our Missouri economy.

On Tuesday, Managers from around the state were here to represent MASWM — Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers. Our district is fortunate to have a place that promotes choices for all employment opportunities and to support services for people with disabilities. A special thank you to Ginger Williams, General Manager of the Farmington Sheltered Workshop for her dedication to the families she represents.

Bill Henson with the Leadington VFW and John and Mary Kramer were also at the Capitol this week to promote all legislation that will enhance the lives of all Veterans.

From our district, I had the opportunity to visit with Stephanie and Tracy who were here representing the Women’s Family Violence Center located in Bonne Terre. Their service to our community is appreciated.

Stephanie Bennett and Tracy Carroll stating their support of Rep Dinkins' HB 1300

As we look forward to the next few weeks, the big topics look to be the Wayfair tax (internet sales), regulating video lottery terminals, personal property taxes and the budget.

Rep. Mike Henderson, a Republican, represents St. Francois County, District 117, in the Missouri House of Representatives.

