Bus drivers love that precious cargo

The following story originally appeared in the Thursday, Dec. 6, 1979 issue of The Farmington Press – Editor
The alarm goes off. It’s time to get up. You peer out the window and it looks like it’s going to rain. The rush is on. You’ve got to get the kids out of bed, see that they dress properly, fix their breakfast and see that they get to the street corner on time to catch the school bus.
For many residents in the area, this is a typical early morning scene five days of the week. Here, the story ends for the parent as he or she breathes a sigh of relief while watching the little ones climb aboard the bus.
However, for the school bus drivers such as Marty Skaggs and Shirley Jackson, drivers for the Farmington R-VII School District, the story is just beginning.
Mrs. Jackson, who resides on Buck Mountain between Doe Run and Pilot Knob, has been a bus driver with the Farmington School District for 11 years and was one of the first women to be hired as a driver in the area.
“I like being around kids,” Mrs. Jackson said. “After 11 years, I have to like them, or I wouldn’t be here. I also like the challenge of driving,” she added.
“When I first started driving a bus, I didn’t dream after 11 years I’d still be driving,” Mrs. Jackson continued. “It’s a job that sort of grows on you and gets in your system.”
During her 11 years as a bus driver, Mrs. Jackson had had a number of unusual experiences on her bus route.
“I’ve had a lot of things happen to me over the years,” she said. I’ve witnessed accidents, pulled people out of ditches in icy and muddy conditions, chased cows and pigs off the road, rescued a bird that was tangled in string on a fence and had an encounter with a skunk.”
The skunk incident is one of Mrs. Jackson’s favorites.
“A few years ago, while traveling down AA Highway, I saw a skunk cross the road and stop at the side of the highway,” she said. “The skunk sprayed the side of the bus as it went by and we just about died before we got to school. It liked to have never washed off,” she laughed.
When Mrs. Jackson is not taking children to and from school, she works as a volunteer teacher’s aide at Washington School with first grade teacher Mrs. Patty McDowell.
“I help her anyway she asks me to. It includes running errands, grading papers and running off copies on the Xerox machine,” she said.
An even longer employee of the Farmington School District is Marty Skaggs. Currently a bus driver and maintenance man, Skaggs has been with the school district for almost 13 years.
Skaggs is proud of the fact that he has kept his same bus route over the years while other drivers have changed routes several times. He plans on keeping it that way too, until retirement.
“I intend to stay a bus driver until I retire,” Skaggs said. “I’ve been on that one route since I’ve been with the school system. I treat the kids just like they were my own and we get along just fine,” he added.
For bus drivers in this part of the country, bad weather makes the job very dangerous and adds to the responsibility of getting the children to and from school. Skaggs can recall some pretty rough driving conditions in years past.
“I can remember one winter when there was 30 days when we drove on ice and never did see the blacktop,” he said. On those country roads, we went through mud ankle deep to pick up the kids. The county roads are not that bad now.”
Fixing everything from the foundation to the roof, that’s how Skaggs describes his maintenance work for the school system, his second job. The job entails electrical work, the repairing of refrigeration, air conditioning, plumbing, cafeteria equipment and patching roofs.
“Maintenance is mostly troubleshooting,” Skaggs said. “It’s more of a challenge. You hate to let something whip you. I like to stay with something until it’s worked out,” he added.
Like many other difficult occupations, being a bus driver may not be one of the more recognized professions. If anything, most drivers dislike the sight of a school bus because it usually slows down traffic and takes up a great deal of space on the road.
Farmington can be proud of the fact that its school system employs some of the best drivers around, men and women willing to take on tremendous responsibility each time they climb in their buses. Consider the value of their cargo, the conditions in which they sometimes must drive, the hours and stress involved in their work before you mutter at a school bus under your breath the next time the law requires you to wait while one loads or unloads its small but beloved cargo.
