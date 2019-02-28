Try 3 months for $3
Cajun dinner returns to benefit Relay

Team Turner Chevrolet co-chairs Glenda Straughn, left, and Anne Strangmeier are preparing for this year's Fat Tuesday Cajun Dinner being held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Elizabeth Hall in Leadington. This is the 11th year that the dinner, which benefits Relay For Life of St. Francois County, will take place.

 File Photo

Relay for Life team Turner Chevrolet–Cadillac will be hosting its annual Fat Tuesday Cajun dinner from 4-7 p.m. March 5 at Elizabeth Hall, located at 210 E. Woodlawn in Leadington.

One of the most popular Parkland events every year, the "all-you-can-eat" menu will include Cajun shrimp boil, red beans and rice, jambalaya, Cajun chicken lasagna, salad, dessert and drinks.

Adult meals are $20 each, with children 10 and under eating for $5. Carry-outs are available. Anyone who has questions or wishes to order carry-outs can call 573-431-0342 or 573-431-2414. All proceeds benefit Relay For Life of St. Francois County.

Relay For Life is a community-based fundraising event for the American Cancer Society. Each year more than 5,000 Relay For Life events take place in more than 20 countries.

According to the American Cancer Society, it is their most profitable event and they refer to the event as their signature event. The event is to raise money for improving cancer survival, decreasing the incidents of cancer, and improving the quality of life for cancer patients and their caretakers.

According to the organization, $5 billion dollars has been raised through Relay For Life to date.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

