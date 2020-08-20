Candidates’ rural policy stances start to crystallize

This massive deal would have opened Pacific rim countries to American agricultural products. These markets would have provided huge opportunities for U.S. farmers. Continued negotiations with our trading partners and opportunities for growth will likely be key points that the candidates highlight when making the rounds in rural America.

Other issues that will likely appeal to rural voters are items such as regulatory reform. Many farmers and ranchers fear additional regulations that could hurt their farming operations. Where each candidate stands on rolling back onerous, burdensome policies will play a big role in garnering rural support. With net farm income expected to decline once again this year, rural Americans cannot afford unnecessary mandates.

Rural infrastructure, including both transportation and broadband, is more important now than ever as we continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the candidates have highlighted the additional need for rural broadband funding and their desire to improve our roads and bridges.

Details will be important, though, and candidates will be pressed for plans that include how the measures will be paid for. Renewable energy will likely garner attention as candidates address the future of ethanol and biodiesel in addition to power generated by wind and solar farms.

As Election Day grows closer, we hope to hear more about each candidate’s plans for rural citizens. The farm economy is in the throes of a multi-year slump, with a pandemic and recession thrown on top. The outcome of this November’s election could make a big difference in the lives of rural Missourians.

Eric Bohl, of Columbia, is director of Public Affairs and Advocacy, and Spencer Tuma, of Linn, is director of National Legislative Programs for Missouri Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization.

