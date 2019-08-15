{{featured_button_text}}

Although it was still hot as the sun began to set early Monday evening, 10 excited youngsters arrived at the Farmington Water Park to show off the boats they designed and built — along with a little help from their moms and dads — and discover if their vessels were truly seaworthy enough to make it around the Lazy River in record time.

The Cardboard Boat Regatta had returned to Farmington for another year of fun and surprises.

Rushing around as the time for the event drew ever closer, the parents and kids put the finishing touches on their boats, making sure they were in as good a shape as possible. The pressure is real as each of the competitors fear their craft will sink.

Wesley Sleeper had already made plans in case his black and yellow painted boat, The Wasp, became waterlogged and didn’t make it to the end.

“I’ll stand up in my boat as it goes down while singing ‘Yellow Submarine,” he said with a smile.

When the regatta was over, John Bader of Farmington Parks & Recreation thanked the kids for participating in the event and handed out awards to each of the participants.

The winners were:

Boat 1: Paw Patroler captained by John and Emma Cooper - Won the Battleship Award

Boat 2: Pinkalicious captained by Adelyn and Eva Lipe - Won Most Creative Boat

Boat 3: SS Kendrick captained by Liam and Lane Kendrick - Won Fastest Boat

Boat 4: The Bentanic captained by Bennett and Adalie Rackovan - Won the Titanic Award

Boat 5: The Wasp captained by Wesley Sleeper and Jacob Eaton - Won People's Choice Award

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

