Carol Sue Williams

Williams

 Dwight Stricklin

Carol Sue Williams was the sister of longtime Farmington Press receptionist, Marsha Nicholson. – Editor

PILOT KNOB — Carol Sue Williams of Ironton, Missouri, passed away January 23, 2019, in Des Peres, Missouri, at the age of 75 years. She was born July 10, 1943, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the daughter of the late, Marshall “Bud” and Ruby (Wray) Arnold.

On March 16, 1968, she was united in marriage to Jack Delano Williams who survives. To this union one son was born; James Williams (Chi) of Odessa, Delaware.

Carol is also survived by three grandchildren; Joshua, Cristal, and Samuel Ho of Odessa Delaware; her sister, Marsha Nicholson of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her grandson, Solomon Ho.

Carol was a 1962 graduate of Cape Central High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Farmington.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019, from Bryson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Harrison officiating. Interment will be in Arcadia Valley Memorial Park at a future date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brysonfuneralhome.com.

