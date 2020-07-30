Cattle pricing report leaves producers unsatisfied

The report suggests boosting pricing transparency in the cattle market. While negotiated cash sales must be disclosed and reported, certain rules prevent the disclosure of some prices. Closing these gaps could give producers more information and create fairer sale prices.

USDA also noted that small and medium farmers do not have access to the same risk management tools and training as larger farmers. During the two recent market disruptions, farmers who had hedged their positions weathered the storm far better than those who had not. The report suggested creating risk management tools specifically tailored to small and medium producers.

Combining purchasing power through cooperatives and supporting small meat processors were also suggested as pieces of the puzzle. These could both reduce the vast disparity of bargaining power that currently exists between individual producers and massive meatpackers.

When tweaks intended to open up fairness in the marketplace are not enough, USDA needs sufficient tools to investigate wrongdoing. The report identified some key investigative and enforcement tools that other agencies possess but USDA does not. This may be an issue for Congress to look into to ensure meatpackers are held accountable.