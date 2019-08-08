CCR tribute band coming to Centene Center

A popular rock 'n' roll tribute show will be making a live appearance in Farmington next month.
The Bad Moon Risin': Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Show is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Farmington's Centene Center. Reserved seating is $16.50 and tickets can be purchased at the Farmington Civic Center or by calling 573-756-0900.
The performance is sponsored by Mineral Area Council on the Arts and the city of Farmington.
"Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) is one of those bands who everyone knows and loves," said Martha Boren, Farmington Civic Center office manager. "Their country-rock twist and southern-friend musical sound captivated audiences in the late 60s and early 70s, and the Bad Moon Risin' Tribute Show keeps that CCR spirit alive today."
The group, made up of four accomplished musicians, takes the audience back in time with performances of chart-topping favorites like "Run Through The Jungle," "Suzie Q," "Who'll Stop The Rain" and "Proud Mary," among others.
"In addition to hearing the songs, the experience will take the audience in-depth with a timeline of events and an historical look at the background of CCR, John Fogerty and the ups and downs as the band traveled the world sharing their music with millions of fans," Boren said. "The tribute has become a fan-favorite, not only in Branson, but everywhere else they've been invited to perform. Bad Moon Risin' and their uncanny replication of that CCR sound will make you forget that it's 2019."
For more information on civic center activities and events, visit www.farmington-mo.gov or call 573-756-0900. For more information on arts council programs, call 573-518-2125.
Financial assistance for this program is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
