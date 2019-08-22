State Representatives Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, and Chris Dinkins, R-Annapolis, offered their take on the recently completed 2019 legislative session while serving as guest speakers for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce business and community luncheon held Thursday at Centene Center.
Henderson represents St. Francois County in the Missouri House of Representatives. He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2016. In addition to his legislative duties, Henderson worked in public education from 1983 to 2014, serving as a teacher, coach and assistant superintendent.
Beginning his segment of the program by speaking about state budgetary matters, Henderson said, “Our budget in Missouri is about $29.8 billion. Now let me ask you a question. Out of that, how much do you think we spend on Medicaid as an example? We spend over $11 billion on Medicaid.
“I’m just trying to give you some of the background on where money from your tax dollars go. Over $11 billion dollars a year. We spent about $3.5 billion on public education and we have fully funded the formula for three years in a row. I’m pretty proud that we were able to do that. That’s the first time it’s ever been done.
“So, when you hear people say sometimes that we’re not taking care of some of those on Medicaid, we’re trying to be maybe more efficient, but we spent over $11 billion, almost $11.5 billion, on Medicaid in the state. So, that’s a huge part of our budget.”
Henderson added that Medicaid spending in the state has increased by 184 percent since the year 2000.
“So, it’s not like we’re not putting any more money in there every year,” he said.
Henderson told the crowd that the legislature is also interested in making improvements to road and bridges throughout the state, another sizable expense.
“As you know, we did a thing this year for about $300 million to fix a lot of the bridges and that’s something that’s pretty important,” he said. “Let’s go to some other things we did in the budget this year. Important to our area, we gave a raise to our corrections officers. We were 50th out of 50 states paying our corrections officers and I don’t think that’s something to really be proud of, that you’re the lowest in how you pay people.
“So, we are going to give them a substantial raise this year where they’re actually going to get steps for their longevity and their experience for the first time. And we’ll give them a 3 percent raise. We gave a raise to all state workers of about 3 percent overall. So, that’s good and I think that’s going to help a lot of families. There’s a lot of families in Farmington and the whole area that work in our prison systems and it’s going to help those families a great deal.”
Next, Henderson moved to the topic of state issued tax credits.
“[Tax credits] is usually a bad word, or a good word, depending on who you are,” he said. “How many are familiar with the GM (General Motors) bill? You remember hearing anything about this in the past year? GM was saying that they would put a billion dollars into their plant out there in Wentzville. A billion dollars. But they wanted some tax credits with it. I’m usually against tax credits, but what we did was put some markers in it and we said if they would put $500 million into that plant, they’d get $25 million in tax credits. The next mark was about $800-and-something-million. Then they’d get another $25 million. I could take that deal all day long in return for that much money. We all know about the triple effect and what it means to the economy of the state of Missouri.”
Henderson admitted to the crowd there was one major piece of legislation he could not allow himself to vote for.
“It’s something that could have affected this area greatly,” he said. “Any of you heard about the Grain Belt Express bill? Basically, what this bill did, and it went through the House, but it didn’t get to the Senate. I’m going to tell you upfront that I didn’t vote for it, which may make some of you angry, but maybe you’ll understand why.
“The Grain Belt Express is taking wind power from out of Kansas and going to take it across Missouri, drop some of it and take most of it out to Boston and Philadelphia. But they were going to let a private company come in and use imminent domain to take farmers’ property in Missouri, whether they wanted to give it up or not, to put their electrical lights in.
“The reason I say it will affect Farmington is, if this goes through, and it’s not for sure it’s going to go through yet, they will get a big reduction in your electricity rate here in Farmington. But I still couldn’t vote for it because in my heart I do not believe that public corporations should be able to come in and take personal property away from people.
“It has gone to the Senate, so it may happen now, but the majority of that power will not stop in Missouri. They’ll just sprinkle it into the communities and the majority of it will go out east to Boston and Philadelphia. You may hear more about the Grain Belt Express as something we deal with.”
Henderson offered a suggestion to any of his constituents who might question his vote on a bill.
“I would encourage you all to do this,” he said. “If you see where I voted for a bill and you think, ‘How could he vote for that?’ I would encourage you to give me a call because a lot of times you don’t know everything that was in that bill. We get faced with this all the time.
“You’ll get a bill and it becomes an omnibus bill and 90 percent of it is good and 10 percent is bad. So, you have to decide if the 90 percent is so good that I have to support this bill, or the 10 percent is so bad that I just can’t support all the good in it. We get caught making those decisions on a daily basis up there with these omnibus bills. So, people may look at it and say, ‘He voted for this.’ That may be true, but you’ve got to know everything that was in that particular bill, so you know what’s going on.”
A bill sponsored by Henderson last session that was voted into law had both strong supporters and avid detractors.
“House Bill 604 kind of came out as the education bill,” he said. “One of the things that was in there, some of you may have heard about it, was the school start date where schools will no longer be able to start more than 14 days before Labor Day. I’ve always been a local control guy and I actually fought that bill two years in a row on the House floor. But we did it this year.”
Henderson admitted that the person who helped him change his mind about the bill was Dinkins who was also speaking at Thursday’s chamber luncheon.
“The reason is that one of the biggest drivers of our economy in the state of Missouri is tourism and I just never realized what another week or another weekend of tourism in the state of Missouri could be worth until I started seeing the numbers,” Henderson said. “She owns a small tourism business [in Reynolds County] and she told me what it could mean to her business to have one more weekend.
“The fight used to be that the testing window ended in April, but now they can test until May 24th, so they don’t need the kids there to teach them more days early on. So, we said you just can’t start any more than 14 days before Labor Day with the idea that it gives all the tourism at least one more weekend to make money.
“We cut taxes two years ago in the state for state income tax. If we’re going to continue to fund the foundation formula, to fund Medicaid, to fund roads and bridges, then we have to look at other sources of income. That’s a good source of income. That’s going to generate significant tax dollars just by adding another weekend. So, I go back to the school people who say, ‘I don’t like it when the state dictates to our school.’ I worked in that field for many years. If we keep funding the formula fully for all these schools and try to help them, I think it’s worth it to do that.”
Henderson finished his presentation by telling the crowd that significant issues likely to be addressed in the upcoming legislative session include gambling and the control of drones.
Rep. Dinkins, whose House district encompasses Iron County, as well as parts of Washington, Wayne and Reynolds counties, was elected to her first term in a February 2018 special election held following the resignation of Rep. Paul Fitzwater who was appointed by the governor to the state probation and parole board.
While admitting that she doesn’t represent any constituents living in St. Francois County, Dinkins noted that she works closely with Rep. Henderson and District 116 Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, because of their similar views on legislative issues.
Speaking briefly to the crowd about the change in the later starting date for schools in Missouri, Dinkins said, "Having another weekend open could mean an extra $30,000 to our business and that is a significant amount of money for us."
