Chamber issues statement favoring school bond issue

The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce released a statement Wednesday morning announcing their support of the Farmington R-7 Board of Education asking voters to decide a $16 million, bond issue on the April 2 ballot.
It reads in part:
"Having been reviewed by the executive committee of the Farmington Regional Chamber, the board of directors recommend support of this imperative bond issue.
When any issue is brought to the attention of the Farmington Regional Chamber and a request for support is made, we ultimately use our mission statement as the litmus test for whether or not we should take a position.
The mission of the Farmington Regional Chamber is to foster business success, improve the economic environment and enhance the quality of life of the Farmington area. If an issue will indeed foster business success, improve the overall economy of Farmington and the surrounding area, and it will not adversely affect the quality of life, it is likely that the initiative will be supported by the organization.
In this situation, the Farmington Regional Chamber must evaluate whether or not the proposed bond issue will contribute to the school district’s ability to enhance the economy and likely success of the workforce without putting undue burden on the community’s taxpayers.
If passed, the proposition should (1) improve the facilities in the Farmington R-7 School District and its ability to remain a state-recognized District of Distinction, which will help preserve property values for taxpayers and draw families to our community (2) renovate existing space at Truman Auditorium, Roosevelt and Washington-Franklin and add a Library and instructional space that will double as a secure safe room at Jefferson and (3) in the long-term, improve college and career readiness for students, which will, in turn, bring opportunities for business expansion and economic development.
Furthermore, a strong public education system with well-maintained, safe and secure buildings will continue to be the cornerstone that contributes to a stable and prosperous community. As a protector of the public and business interest, the Farmington Regional Chamber appreciates the Farmington R-7 school district’s willingness to address its challenges in a comprehensive manor that engages the whole of the community. We encourage the district to continue sharing outcomes of the master facility planning process and benchmarks of success after passage of the bond issue. The confidence of the community and taxpayers will be strengthened as they receive communication on completion of projects as outlined in the bond ballot language.
In addition, we appreciate the willingness of the district to commit to financing terms that are shorter for more quickly depreciating assets (such as technology equipment and other fixtures) and longer for those significant capital facility improvements that would be best financed over a longer term. We realize that the district will engage with its bond council and make specific term decisions as the process moves forward. We encourage the district to communicate these decisions with the community as they happen to further expand on trust with district voters.
Now, therefore be it resolved, that on the first of February, the Farmington Regional Chamber adopts this resolution to support and endorse the $16 million capital improvement bond issue on the April 2 ballot.
