Chamber of Commerce donates to Play it Forward
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

Executive Director Candy Hente of the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce presents a check for $2500 to Teri Morton of the Play it Forward in the Parkland group.

The check was from the proceeds of the John O'Leary live event. Pictured left to right: John Boyd, Alison Sheets, Hente, Morton, Enslie Morton, Laura Raymer and Chamber Board Chairman Harry Peterson.

