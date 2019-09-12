This article originally appeared in the Sept. 18, 1959 issue of The Farmington News. – Editor
More than 40 members of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce met Monday Sept. 14th at the Lutheran School Auditorium for the first of the fall series of monthly noonday luncheons. Berl J. Miller, president of the chamber of commerce, presided and following the luncheon made a few appropriate remarks that should help to stimulate interest in the activities of the chamber during the coming months.
Glenwood Lees, president of the Area Development Corporation, made a brief report on the trip he and several men from this and surrounding counties had just made to Washington on behalf of the effort that is being made to get the government to consider a site in this immediate vicinity for a SAGE unit. He said he was not in a position to say at this time just what success, if any, their committee was having.
The guest speaker for the day was St. Francois County’s prosecuting attorney, Raymond R. Roberts. Mr. Roberts discussed in a broad manner local law enforcement and what was required to do at least a reasonable kind of a job in an area as thickly populated as is the Lead Belt.
He started with an explanation of the sheriff’s office and explained what the sheriff’s duties were and how utterly impossible it was for him at times, with his limited number of employees to cope with a series of crimes that might, and do happen now and then simultaneously in a county like St. Francois.
He gave credit to the State Highway Patrol as being a good right arm and helper of the sheriff, if and when the situation was such that the services of the highway patrol were needed. He also pointed out that the several towns in the county, such as Farmington, which maintains a well-balanced and well-organized police force, for the part it plays in trying to curb crime of various natures. The police force of Bonne Terre, Flat River and other towns in the county do an equally good job.
In addition to the many law enforcement agencies there must be other sources of cooperation in the overall program and therein comes the need for a prosecuting attorney and his co-helpers, the magistrate judge and the circuit judge.
All in all the numerous agencies find it necessary to work together as a team to accomplish the things the public would like to have them do and the things the public would like to have them do and the things all of them, as public servants, would like to accomplish. The group seemed to enjoy and appreciate Mr. Roberts’ remarks and gave him a fine round of applause when he concluded.
