The General Assembly convened this week for a joint session in the House Chamber as lawmakers gathered to receive the 2020 State of the Judiciary address. Members of the House and Senate listened to Missouri Chief Justice George W. Draper outline what he felt were successes of the court system and the areas where the court and the legislature have worked together to improve the justice system.
In his speech, Justice Draper noted that 2020 marks the bicentennial for the Missouri Supreme Court. He pointed out that 200 years ago the Supreme Court judges would “ride the circuit” and meet in courthouses throughout the state. Today the court has a permanent home in Jefferson City across from the Capitol and sessions are streamed live and decisions are published online. He also noted that the court currently has three women on its bench, and that he is the second African-American Supreme Court judge.
He pointed out that Missouri has been at the national forefront in the fight against drug addiction. He noted that the legislature passed the first treatment court legislation in 1998 and in recent years lawmakers have passed bills to expand the full spectrum of treatment court services. He explained Missouri has more than 100 counties served by more than 120 treatment courts.
He also highlighted the 15 treatment courts serving the special needs of veterans in 40 counties. He said, “Together we have built a strong foundation from which our state can continue to fight the substance abuse crisis on multiple fronts – alcohol, opioids and, as health officials have forecast, another rise in methamphetamine use.”
He concluded his speech by saying, “When Missourians 200 years from now look back upon this time, and examine all our works, reforms, and accomplishments, I hope they will find us to have been leaders, innovators, collaborators who left our state greater than we found it and fully supported those who toiled in and built cooperation among our co-equal branches of government.”
House Gives Initial Approval to Legislation to Create Stiff Penalties for Fentanyl Trafficking (HB 1450)
House members took action this week to address the growing problem of fentanyl abuse in the state. We approved legislation to create stiff penalties for trafficking the synthetic opioid pain reliever which is an incredibly deadly drug.
Legislation that received first-round approval in the House makes it a class B felony, which carries a sentence of five to 15 years in prison, for knowingly distributing, manufacturing, or attempting to distribute or manufacture more than 10 milligrams of fentanyl or carfentanil. The distribution or manufacture of more than 20 milligrams of the drug would be a class A felony, which carries a sentence of 10 to 30 years.
Fentanyl trafficking numbers have increased by 4,711 percent in the last few years according to the United States Sentencing Commission. Many in the criminal justice industry have indicated that fentanyl and carfentanil are the deadliest drugs in America.
Currently law enforcement and prosecutors only have the ability to charge drug traffickers with possession or possession with intent. There is a trend across the United States that has seen attorney generals, prosecutors and law enforcement work with the federal government to add fentanyl to their criminal trafficking statutes to give them a new tool in their toolbox.
The legislation given first-round approval in the House would also create stiff penalties for the trafficking of the date-rape drugs known as GHB and Rohypnol. The bill now awaits another vote in the House before moving to the Senate for debate.
House Members Act to Protect Property Owners from Eminent Domain Abuse (HB 2033)
The Missouri House of Representatives once again stood in defense of the rights of property owners. Just as we did during the 2019 session, lawmakers approved a bill specifying that a private entity cannot use the power of eminent domain for the purposes of constructing above-ground power lines.
The bill is in response to the proposed Grain Belt Express transmission line that would carry power generated by wind turbines in Kansas across Missouri to other states on the east coast. The 780-mile line would run across eight northern Missouri counties - Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Carroll, Chariton, Randolph, Monroe and Ralls.
Last year the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a request made by Grain Belt Express to construct the high-voltage transmission line. The PSC’s decision was appealed but the Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District ruled in favor of the project in December of 2019. As a result, private developers would have the authority to utilize the power of eminent domain to obtain easement rights from landowners who are unwilling to sell.
The legislation approved by the House prevents the use of eminent domain for the purpose of constructing the Grain Belt Express transmission line. It prohibits private companies from using eminent domain to maximize their profits for a project that will provide little benefit for Missouri consumers. Less than 12 percent of the electricity carried by the transmission line would be sold to Missouri consumers.
The line is designed to deliver electricity to the east coast so this private entity is going to benefit from eminent domain more than Missouri’s general public.
The bill now requires another vote in the House before moving to the Senate for consideration. Similar legislation received House approval during the 2019 session but did not secure Senate approval before the legislative session ended.
On Wednesday, I met with Cassie Talley and Annie Jansen who were at the Capitol on behalf of the Southeast Prevention Resource Center. Our district is fortunate to have this service that they provide. They travel to schools in our region visiting with both high school and middle schools teaching students about drug abuse, suicide prevention, and the opioid crisis that is affecting so many of our young people.
Members of the Missouri Farm Bureau met with various legislators for their Legislative Day. I met with a group from our region and listened to their ideas and their vision for future leaders of Missouri.
In District
I would like to thank the superintendents from southeast Missouri for inviting me to their meeting held last Friday in Jackson. It is always a privilege to visit with our Missouri educators and learning about the issues that are important to them. I also look forward to visiting the schools in our district and speaking with the students.
Things are ramping up as bills are gaining momentum. I will keep you posted as the bills move through the legislative process. Please feel free to call my office with your questions or concerns.
Thank you for the great honor of serving as your state representative.
