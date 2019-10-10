Chief Paule says fire department here well equipped

{{featured_button_text}}
This story originally appeared on the front page of the Oct. 8, 1959 Farmington Press. – Editor

Farmington has one of the best equipped fire departments of any town of comparable size in the state, Fire Chief Andy Paule told members of the Rotary Club Tuesday night. Chief Paule was guest speaker at the weekly meeting at the Presbyterian Home, the program having been arranged by Cecil Hulsey to coincide with the annual observance of Fire Prevention Week. Mr. Paule, superintendent at the Reliance factory here, has been fire chief the past 17 years.

Paule stated that the local department has recently acquired a one-ton-Jeep truck equipped with a pump and firefighting supplies to supplement the two fire trucks already in use. The smaller truck will permit the firemen to go into places not easily accessible to the big trucks and will improve the maneuverability of the department and its equipment. Another recent improvement noted by Chief Paule was the installation of radio equipment in homes and cars and trucks of firemen and city personnel, thus eliminating the need for calling firemen by phone.

Farmington’s Fire Department is operated by 12 volunteers and one paid full-time man who is stationed at the fire house. Paule said the local department and the fire department at the State Hospital cooperate very well with each other and on behalf of the hospital, Business Manager A.E. Powers, a member of the club, expressed appreciation for the mutually helpful working arrangement between the two departments.

Hulsey outlined the aims and objects of the Junior Fire Marshal program of which the Rotary Club is a co-sponsor. Hulsey asked if anyone knew what phone number to call in reporting a fire in Farmington and none of the Rotarians or guests could tell him (PL 6-2324).

President Wayne Sheets was in charge of the meeting. Junior guests were Carol Eck of St. Joseph High and Jim Rumburg of Farmington High, presented by Marcus Kirkland. Don Radle was a guest of Cecil Hulsey.

Auction chaiman Larry Burns reported that final arrangements are being completed for the Annual Public Auction this Saturday.

The Rev Harold Nance, pastor of the Methodist Church at Flat River, was the guest speaker at last week’s meeting of the Rotary, the program having been arranged by Bob Mothershead. Since it was the fifth Tuesday of the month, the Rotary Anns were special guests. Two new Anns were introduced, Mrs. Bill Chastain and Mrs. Glen Bach, as well as Mrs. Nance, wife of the speaker.

Stuart Landrum will be in charge of next week’s program.

