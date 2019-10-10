Chief Paule says fire department here well equipped

This story originally appeared on the front page of the Oct. 8, 1959 Farmington Press. – Editor
Farmington has one of the best equipped fire departments of any town of comparable size in the state, Fire Chief Andy Paule told members of the Rotary Club Tuesday night. Chief Paule was guest speaker at the weekly meeting at the Presbyterian Home, the program having been arranged by Cecil Hulsey to coincide with the annual observance of Fire Prevention Week. Mr. Paule, superintendent at the Reliance factory here, has been fire chief the past 17 years.
Paule stated that the local department has recently acquired a one-ton-Jeep truck equipped with a pump and firefighting supplies to supplement the two fire trucks already in use. The smaller truck will permit the firemen to go into places not easily accessible to the big trucks and will improve the maneuverability of the department and its equipment. Another recent improvement noted by Chief Paule was the installation of radio equipment in homes and cars and trucks of firemen and city personnel, thus eliminating the need for calling firemen by phone.
Farmington’s Fire Department is operated by 12 volunteers and one paid full-time man who is stationed at the fire house. Paule said the local department and the fire department at the State Hospital cooperate very well with each other and on behalf of the hospital, Business Manager A.E. Powers, a member of the club, expressed appreciation for the mutually helpful working arrangement between the two departments.
Hulsey outlined the aims and objects of the Junior Fire Marshal program of which the Rotary Club is a co-sponsor. Hulsey asked if anyone knew what phone number to call in reporting a fire in Farmington and none of the Rotarians or guests could tell him (PL 6-2324).
You have free articles remaining.
President Wayne Sheets was in charge of the meeting. Junior guests were Carol Eck of St. Joseph High and Jim Rumburg of Farmington High, presented by Marcus Kirkland. Don Radle was a guest of Cecil Hulsey.
Auction chaiman Larry Burns reported that final arrangements are being completed for the Annual Public Auction this Saturday.
The Rev Harold Nance, pastor of the Methodist Church at Flat River, was the guest speaker at last week’s meeting of the Rotary, the program having been arranged by Bob Mothershead. Since it was the fifth Tuesday of the month, the Rotary Anns were special guests. Two new Anns were introduced, Mrs. Bill Chastain and Mrs. Glen Bach, as well as Mrs. Nance, wife of the speaker.
Stuart Landrum will be in charge of next week’s program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.