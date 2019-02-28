For more than two decades, the Farmington Police Department has been led by a soft-spoken man who, despite his low-profile public demeanor, is and always has been solid as a rock.
Rick Baker has been with the department for 35 years and served as its chief for 20 of them. Being the top officer since 1998 has been quite a feat, considering all of his most recent predecessors had each lasted less than five years.
“I want to start with my parents,” Baker said. “They were good Christian people with good moral values. They instilled that into myself, my brother and sister. I believe that part of my success in law enforcement and being a leader is attributed to my parents and my upbringing. I was always taught to treat people the way that I would want to be treated and respect everyone.”
Being in law enforcement has been a lifelong passion for Baker, as well as the importance of being a part of the community.
“I knew in high school that I wanted to be a police officer,” he said. “I knew that I wanted to work in my hometown area.”
Education has been a key factor in Baker’s career and advancement. Along with having a bachelor’s degree, the capstone of his training was the time he spent at the FBI Academy.
“I went to the FBI Academy in 1997,” he said. I’m thankful for that. Chief Bob Oder thought it was important enough to pick someone from our department and I was the one that he chose. The most important part, to me, was meeting law enforcement professionals from around the world.”
Because of his leadership abilities, Baker’s path to being chief began well before the actual promotion to the position. Relatively early in his career he was being considered for the role.
“Before Dan Dailey was hired as chief, the mayor asked if I was interested,” Baker said. “I told them that I thought I was too green and turned it down. When Dailey left, Kevin Engler was the mayor. He called me and asked me if I was interested in being the new chief. I went through the interview process and the city council hired me.”
Baker shared what may have been one of the most interesting stories he experienced as police chief, if not the most unique.
“A friend of mine got on with the St. Louis County Police Department,” he said. “One of the leadership positions he had was being in charge of the budget for the helicopter fleet. One day he calls me while I am chief and said ‘Hey Rick, what are you doing for lunch?’ I said, ‘nothing in particular. Why?’ ‘How about I fly down and pick you up and we go eat lunch?’
"He gets a pilot, flies down, picks me up at the airport, and we’re flying around the City of Farmington in a St. Louis County Police helicopter. I mentioned Farmington High School just put astroturf on their field. So, we fly over the field so that we could take a look at it.
"We were circling the field when dispatch gets a call from an administrator from the high school. He’s concerned and asked dispatch, 'Do we need to be concerned? Is there an escapee from the prison? There’s a St. Louis County helicopter flying around the school!' They laughed and said, 'No, it’s just the chief showing St. Louis County the new football field.'”
Baker reflected on the differences in policing in 2019 compared to when he started in 1983. The equipment and policies have changed, but his focus was on the interaction with, and the attitude of, much of the public.
“It was different in the 80s than it is now,” he said. “One reason is because of the media. Used to be, that respect for a police officer was really high. You were always held to a higher standard than the regular public. The real difference has happened since Ferguson.
"Now that everyone has their cameras and their videos that they’re taking, they believe that I don’t have to listen to what the police officer is saying, and do what he says as long as it’s reasonable, it’s a lot harder for us. Social media causes a lot of problems for police officers specifically.”
One of Baker’s approaches to successful leadership is to be an early adopter of new programs, policies and equipment.
“One of the first things that I implemented in our department was the SRT or Special Response Team," he said. "You do not need it every day. You need it maybe a few times a year. I made that team available to other agencies.”
Baker credits his officers with many of the ideas behind the adoption of new policies and procedures.
“I have a lot of smart people here — I listen,” he said. “A lot of the good ideas came from other people in my department. I just implement them.”
Keeping morale high in his department is of great importance to Baker and forms the basis of his personnel decisions, whether it be who gets promoted or is assigned certain duties.
“With all the areas of advancement, I put together a point system for promotion," he said. "Training, education, what extra duties that the officers are doing and longevity, gets points. They have to take a written test. We have a process, everyone knows how they can gain points.
“Everybody has things that they’re good at and things that they’re not good at. I take the strengths from the people I have in my department and put them in positions that make our department good.”
Baker observes that having a top notch staff makes his work much easier, especially with knowledge and experience of his three lieutenants.
“If you don’t have good people below you, the job’s really going to be hard and you won’t last a long time,” he said. “At this police department, I have excellent personnel. When I leave here, there’s three people and any of those three could take my job. I know [one of them] would run this police department very well.”
Baker praised the the city of Farmington's leadership for their support of him and his department for all these years — along with their minimal interference in how he ran things.
“One of the reasons I have been chief so long is that politics have never been a problem,” he said. “Ever since I started here as a police officer, the city of Farmington has backed public safety. They have always given us the equipment we need.”
Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe returned the chief's compliments, saying, “He’s probably one of the best chiefs we’ve ever had. His retirement’s coming up and I’m sure we will find a good replacement for him, but we will not find a replacement like him. He's soft spoken, but carries a big stick.”
In addition to keeping a good relationship with the city that employs him, Baker believes that being involved with the community and supporting its other first responders is an important key to his success.
“I’m the president of the Mineral Area Drug Task Force,” he said. “I’m on the board for Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health. I’m the chairman of the Mineral Area Critical Incident Training Board.”
Alan Wells, St. Francois County 911 director, agreed that Chief Baker has worked well with other law enforcement agencies and first responders in the area.
“Chief Rick Baker and I have been acquainted for about 36 years," Wells said. "We started out in law enforcement about the same time and are about the same age. Rick’s always been a very progressive officer, always been very professional, well respected in the law enforcement community.
The chief is very knowledgeable, has always done an outstanding job and has one of the best, most respected departments in the state of Missouri. He's well respected among his peers, his staff and personnel."
Desloge Police Chief James “Jebo” Bullock pointed out that his relationship with Baker goes a long way back.
“I’ve known him since he was a little boy and our families went to church together," Bullock said. "He's always extremely professional and easy to work with.”
Newly-elected St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney Melissa Gilliam agreed with Chief Bullock, saying, “[Chief Baker] is willing to work with us, and do whatever we need to improve any cases they bring us. I’m extremely pleased with our working relationship and hope he wants to give us 20 more years.”
No seeker of accolades, Baker knows he's got an often difficult job where no day is the same as the last. Yet with all the changes that have occurred in law enforcement over the past 35 years, he's discovered that there remains an unchanging truth.
“You never know it all,” he said. “I don’t know it all now. Laws change — some are retracted, some are added. Policies and procedures change. Attitudes change.”
