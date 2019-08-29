Christian comedian to headline 'Comedy Night'

Actor, author, pastor and comedian Dan Kulp will be the featured entertainment at Open Heart Assembly’s "Comedy Night" taking place Sept. 5 at the church located at 1803 N. Washington Ave. in Farmington.
According to his biography, Kulp has a heart for those with special needs and has spent his life loving them. Three of his four children are adopted and have special needs — Down syndrome and Autism, Alfi’s syndrome and spina bifida. He also has four siblings with Down syndrome — three of which were adopted).
After the birth of his brother in 1971, Kulp’s parents adopted three more children with Down syndrome — making a total of nine kids in the home. This gave the comic a unique perspective on the value of life. PBS and Newsweek Magazine did a feature on them which aired internationally, and The National Enquirer did a two-page spread about the Kulps. Now, Dan and his wife have carried on the legacy.
In his act, Kulp often describes his parenting foibles, as well as share with the audience how his wife’s experiences with the infamous “dying rooms” led to adoption. He also loves to tell the inspiring story of the couple’s son, Simon, who was abandoned in the woods on the day he was born and became the first child with Down syndrome adopted out of China to the U.S.
Kulp has appeared twice on Good Morning America and is the author of “Confounding the Wise: A Celebration of Life, Love, Laughter, Adoption” and the “Joy of Children with Special Needs.” He shares his humor at banquets, conferences, churches, camps, colleges, special needs organizations, schools and comedy clubs across the country.
Also making an appearance at Comedy Night is local comedian Linda May.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7. Admission to the show is free, however, a love offering will be taken. For more information, call 573-756-6444.
