Christmas Community Dinner served curbside

Despite having to close the CiCi’s Pizza dining room to the public for the 19th annual Christmas Community Dinner due to COVID-19 concerns, hundreds of free meals were served curbside outside the restaurant's Maple Valley Mall location.

"A big thank you to all the amazing generous people who contributed their time, gifts, love, work and prayers for the CiCi’s Community Christmas dinner," said Debbie Peterson who, along with her husband Chip, owns the pizza buffet. "The Christmas dinner can only happen with the magical combination of very special people. We were fortunate enough to serve over 700 meals in a challenging year. Thank you and may God bless you in the New Year!"

In 2001, Chip and Debbie Peterson began opening the doors of their restaurant on Christmas Day as a way to say “thank you” to the community by providing a delicious holiday meal for anyone — free of charge. Around 50 volunteers helped serve 300 guests that first year. Since then, the number of diners have continued to grow, as have the enlistment of volunteers that now number in the hundreds.

