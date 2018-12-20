Try 1 month for 99¢
Christmas dinner means community

Last year, more than 700 diners enjoy the free community Christmas Day dinner at Cicis Pizza in Farmington. This year's dinner is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day and features ham and turkey, plus all the trimmings. Donations of turkey, ham and desserts are still needed. Call 573-760-0077 or 573-756-9998 to donate, or to sign up to volunteer. 

 Provided by Debbie Peterson

Since 2001, the doors of Cicis Pizza in Farmington are open to anyone looking for a delicious Christmas meal along with good company.

To top it all off, the dinner is free — and, by the end of the meal, there’s a chance strangers will leave as friends.

Chip and Debbie Peterson first decided to open the doors of their restaurant as a way to say “thank you” to the community and provide a delicious holiday meal for anyone — free of charge.

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Christmas Day, the restaurant at 798 Market St. features a traditional Christmas dinner of turkey and ham, plus all the trimmings along with dessert for anyone.

The dinner is a way for travelers to enjoy a delicious meal while on their way to festivities. For some, it’s an opportunity to enjoy the dinner without having to cook just for one or two.

There’s the group of seniors who meet each year —dining together and enjoying a Christmas dinner with friends.

During the first dinner in 2001, about 50 volunteers helped serve 300 guests. Since then, it’s grown to more than 700 diners and hundreds of volunteers.

And, like the diners, a number of volunteers return to help each year – either by helping prep the meat, prepare and serve the sides, wash dishes or visit with the diners who come in for the meal.

“It’s a good, heartwarming event for us,” Debbie said, adding many of the volunteers step up to the same role each year. “We used to have to facilitate every position, but now volunteers come in and take over for us … I honestly feel that we could not even be there and it could run just a smooth.”

There are still many ways to help. Debbie said it typically takes about 25 turkeys and 25 hams to serve those who come to the dinner, plus many large cans of sides.

Debbie said this year she is putting out the call for donations of turkeys and desserts.

Call 573-760-0077 or 573-756-9998 if you are able to donate for the meal. Help is also needed in the form of volunteers on Christmas Day. There are two shifts available for those wanting to volunteer — from 2 to 3 p.m. and another shift from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Any food left over is packed up and taken to the Farmington Police Department, Farmington Fire Department, Shared Blessings shelter and local nursing home facilities.

