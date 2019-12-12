As usual, folks began showing up early last week to pick a good spot from which to watch the annual Krekeler's Jewelers Farmington Christmas Parade held Dec. 3.
This year's parade theme was Hollywood Holiday.
For those who arrived early, there was plenty of hot chocolate to drink and all kinds of Christmas goodies to eat — and that's not to mention the return of Santa's reindeer, Prancer, who came back to Farmington for another year of posing in photos with children of all ages.
Candy Hente, Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director, appeared very pleased with the parade and the number of people who turned out once again this year to see it.
"I loved it," she said. "I thought it was great. We've had great feedback. You know, the weather was just perfect. It was cold enough to feel like Christmas and yet not so cold that you were frozen to the core. From where we were at Long Hall, they were probably 20 people deep."
While Hente had some concern that, with the parade coming so soon after Thanksgiving, that parade participants might forget to register, this proved to not be the case.
"We had about 35 entries in the parade, which was about the same that we had last year — so, we're really happy with that," she said. "And, by the way, Unico Bank's float won Best in Show and $200. If you saw their float, it was amazing with the Polar Express theme and had snow blowing out of it."
Other businesses and organizations placing first in the parade included: Motorized Category – Farmington Fire Department; Float Category – Hefner's Furniture; and Walking Category – On Stage Performing Arts. Finishing in second place were: Motorized Category – Subway; Float Category – First State Community Bank; and Walking Category – Black Knight Marching Band.
Asked why she thinks people come out for the Christmas parade every year, Hente said, "I think it's that wonderful tradition of starting off the Christmas season and just the joy and excitement on kids' faces that we all love so much. It's just priceless."
Thinking back on this year's parade, Hente believes its success was largely due to the city, as well as the many organizations and individuals who offered a helping hand.
"The parade is one example of the ongoing partnership we have with the city of Farmington," she said. "The city does an amazing job bringing Santa in on that fabulous firetruck and the beautiful gift of offering the free Winter Wonderland display. They also, of course, take care of patrolling the streets for the parade.
"The chamber advertises the parade, organizes the 35 parade registrations and lines up each entry. There are several invaluable volunteers who make this happen. Thanks to Jerry Weems for organizing the entries and to Mark Toti for raising the excitement level with his announcer skills.
"Thanks also to Jeff Krekeler and Krekeler Jewelers for your ongoing sponsorship of the parade and to the many city employees who spend hours upon hours making Winter Wonderland beautiful."
