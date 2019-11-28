{{featured_button_text}}
Christmas trees to arrive at Governor's Mansion

The annual lighting of the Christmas tree at the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, followed by this year’s Candlelight Tours. Doors will be open until 8 p.m. and again from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 7.

 State of Missouri

The 2019 Missouri Governor’s Mansion Christmas trees will arrive on Monday, December 2, 2019, between 7 - 8 a.m. A portion of Madison Street will be closed during this time.

The tree that will be displayed on the Mansion lawn is a 30-foot white pine donated by Mike and Ellen Hedgcoth of Salem. Mr. and Mrs. Hedgcoth decided to donate their tree because it has become too large for their yard. The tree for the Mansion staircase is a 17-foot Norway spruce from Pea Ridge Forest in Hermann.

Missouri Department of Conservation staff will install the indoor tree, and Missouri Department of Natural Resources staff will install the Mansion lawn tree. Members of the media are invited to cover the arrival and placement of the tree on the lawn.

Preparations for the Candlelight Tours are currently underway. During the tours, visitors will be able to walk through the festively decorated ground floor of the mansion as well as a new Christmas Village on the mansion lawn.

