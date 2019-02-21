At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Farmington City Council memorialized the loss of longtime businessman and former councilman John Crouch who died Feb. 6 at the age of 71.
Mayor Larry Forsythe began the meeting with a moment of silence and recognition for Crouch who had been a well-respected community leader in Farmington for many years.
Addressing the council members and in the gallery, Forsythe said, “Before we start, you’ll notice there’s a black ribbon in front of Councilman John Crouch’s seat. The city of Farmington is very, very sad to have lost a member of the council. He was very caring, and I really enjoyed him. I called him the bean counter. I enjoyed him so much and I’m going to miss him very much.”
Later in the meeting, Forsythe appointed Edward Felker to fill the unexpired term of Crouch. It was noted, however, that because the April election is so close, Crouch’s name will still appear on the ballot. Should he win, the mayor will appoint a person to fill that position on the council. Also, because Crouch was also mayor pro-tem, Forsythe named Councilman John Robinson to the position.
A public hearing was held for an application for rezoning at 1013 and 1017 Weber Road submitted by John Sloan. The property is currently zoned as “OP-1: Office and Professional” with a proposed zoning of “C-2: General Commercial.”
Speaking on the request was Farmington Development Services Director Tim Porter who said, “Mr. Mayor, this couple of lots are located on Weber Road near Electric Street. These were originally owned by Mineral Area Hospital who in turn sold it to BJC. BJC donated those to Habitat for Humanity who in turn ended up affecting demolition on those houses and became just an empty lot.
“Habitat decided it was in their best interest to, rather than build on them, they were going to sell them, and Mr. Sloan bought them. He applied for a rezone request, but the intent of the building is a senior-type of apartments on them.”
Porter noted the project fit into the city’s comprehensive plan as there were other C-2: General Commercial zones located southeast of the lots. There were no questions or comments from the council or the public. The hearing was closed.
The second application dealt with the annexation into the Farmington city limits at 1159 Hazel Lane with a requested zoning of “OP-1: Office and Professional” submitted by Farmington III, LLC on behalf of Hazel Harrington.
“This is part of the next three items on the docket tonight for public hearings,” Porter said. “This parcel of land which was approximately 10.35 acres is located off of Hazel Lane, which is off of Maple Drive. It’s part of the Harrington farm that’s been outside the city for quite some time.
“Americare has an existing facility located here that’s called The Arbors [at Maplebrook]. It’s a memory care center and this is part of their expansion. Not to give away the anticipation of next month’s meeting, but there’s going to be an additional parcel of property that will be presented next month that will be part of this project as well.”
Porter told the council that the request met all the requirements for annexation. The Harringtons were present at the meeting. Porter added that the sale of the land to Americare was contingent on the city’s approval of the annexation and rezoning.
The third public hearing dealt with a final record plat at 1159 Hazel Lane with a requested zoning of “OP-1: Office and Professional” submitted by Farmington III, LLC on behalf of Hazel Harrington. The fourth public hearing regarded the right-of-way dedication on Hazel Lane.
No comments were made by the council or any of the public present and the hearings were closed.
During the time set aside for visitors to address the city council, current Farmington Prosecuting Attorney Julie McCarver and her opponent, Cira Duffe, a defense attorney in Farmington, spoke to the council.
Duffe said the city was requesting defendants pay more for a seat belt ticket than is allowed by state law. She further stated that the law, under Missouri Statute RSMo307.178, allows only a $10 fine for not wearing a seat belt and does not allow for court costs to be collected.
McCarver disputed this and said a judge had agreed with her that the city is not doing anything illegal by charging defendants more than the state for seat belt violations. During the meeting, City Counselor Scott Reid offered his opinion that the city was not violating the law, but that he would research the matter.
Several days after the meeting, Reid informed the mayor that he had come to the conclusion that the city was on the right side of the law. Mayor Forsythe contacted the Daily Journal and said he trusted Reid in his decision and that in his mind the matter was closed.
Folowing the visitors’ portion of the meeting, committee reports issued by the Public Safety, Public Works, Public Services and Administrative Services were given by council members Wayne Linnenbringer, Adam Parks, Vanessa Pegram and Robinson respectively.
It was learned that the four-way stop at Maple and Potosi will be undergoing a three-month trial to see if it provides the advantages to traffic flow that the city is hoping for.
Forsythe said, “I’ve been calling every other day wanting to know when the special sign — or whatever it is — when you come up to it it’s supposed to blink to let you know there’s a stop sign. I couldn’t figure out why you couldn’t put like a ‘four-way stop ahead.’ That was out of the question.”
According to Forsythe, the city had instead ordered a “solar LED light” to use as a warning for drivers and was awaiting its delivery.
In City Administrator Greg Beavers’ report, he told the council that a bill to correct the reversion clause affecting industrial park is underway and the title research is now finished.
“I’ve submitted that information to [State Representative] Mike Henderson, [State Representative] Dale Wright and [Senator] Gary Romine,” he said. “They’ll be introducing the corrective bill for that. Unfortunately, we had a call yesterday that Sarah Steelman, who is the director of Office Administration, is trying to get them to agree to a consent judgment on our current transactions and they will not.
“What they have agreed to do is just put everything on hold until the legislation. So, our lawsuit with the state, sorry Scott, is just going to park there, though until we see if the legislative correction is there. The legislators are confident we can get this corrected. They make a strange argument. One of their arguments is that we can’t transfer to the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) but we’re allowed to use the property for industrial purposes.”
The meeting closed out with Beavers talking about a purchase of 160 acres about a year-and-a-half ago, by a group of local land developers who bought it when it went up for sale by the Presbyterian Children’s Home. The developers contacted the city and asked if the mayor was interested in participating in the construction of Pine Street across the property.
In response, Forsythe said, “There will not be a driveway on this road. This will be a back and forth road — a thoroughfare or whatever you call it. They also moved the road off of the property line quite a bit and away from the houses back on Lakeview. I’ve been getting a lot of flack that I’m helping the developer. In my mind, I’m not really helping the developer. I’m helping the city of Farmington by helping the citizens with a new way out and way in.
“We do not have an eastbound way in and way out — except one — it’s 32 highway or (Route) OO. And then once you get to there you get onto Karsch Blvd. This, in my wildest dreams, will be out to Schwartz Road. This is just the start of it. In my mind this is the way I foresee it, as mayor, to go out to Schwartz Road and have the county make Schwartz a bigger and wider road that comes out by the Lutheran Cemetery where you have more visibility. You have three lanes. You have a turn lane on each way when you go east and west. I think it’s a win-win.”
