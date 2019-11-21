{{featured_button_text}}
CITY ICE RINK UNDER CONSTRUCTION
Mark Marberry, Daily Journal

On Monday, city workers construct an ice rink behind the Farmington Public Library, 101 N A St., that is set to open next week for free public skating, courtesy of the Farmington Convention and Tourism Board.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

The rink will open seven days a week beginning Thanksgiving night through Jan. 5. After Jan. 5, the skating rink will remain open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the end of February. The hours are 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; noon to 9 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments