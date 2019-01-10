City: Lower temps bring higher bills

The city of Farmington is reminding residents to expect higher than normal electric usage during times of cold winter temperatures.
According to Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers, during periods of extended cold weather, residential energy demand and consumption general increases to maintain indoor air temperatures.
Utility customers with either electric or natural gas heat may see an impact on their electric bill as a result of higher than normal electric usage required to heat their homes.
"Farmington does not increase the utility rates seasonally and higher utility bills are a result of greater energy use by individual customers," Beavers said. "The per-kilowatt hour of electric consumption charged by the city is stable and has not been increased since 2013.
"The city purchases wholesale energy through the Missouri Public Energy Pool which has both ownership position and long term energy contracts from a number of resources to help ensure price stability."
He noted that customers can help reduce electric bills by taking a few simple steps to reduce their energy usage:
• Adjust the thermostat. Lowering the thermostat just a few degrees can save several dollars each month on a utility bill.
• Turn down the hot water heater. Make sure the water is not being heated to more than 120 degrees.
• Unplug appliances and electronics that are not being used. The U.S. Department of Energy says that 5-10 percent of a typical energy bill is due to appliances that are plugged in 24 hours a day.
• Keep homes sealed tight. Install weather stripping around windows and doors and install insulation pads behind outlet covers on exterior walls.
• Install plastic coverings over windows where needed to prevent drafts.
Finally, anyone who is unable to pay their utility bill may be eligible for financial assistance or a deferred payment plan. Contact the City Light and Water Office at 110 W. Columbia or call 573-756-2610.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.