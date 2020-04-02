Civil War veteran is locals' ancestor

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing historical research paper on the great-great grandfather of Farmington Press reporter Mark Marberry, and ancestor to several other area residents. Note that in performing research on events from more than 150 years ago, the author is aware there may be errors and omissions that may be discovered over time. Any verifiable corrections from readers will be gladly accepted.
In this time of societal disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems like a good time to reflect on another historic upheaval endured by the United States — the Civil War.
Local resident James Edward Vaugh was born Sept. 8, 1833, in Boston Massachusetts. The Vaugh family later moved to Illinois, where James lived until the outbreak of the war. A resident of Harrisonville, Vaugh enlisted as a private in Company A of the 130th Illinois U.S. Infantry. He joined on Aug. 23, 1862 at Camp Butler, Illinois, for a three-year enlistment and mustered into service on Oct. 25, 1862 at the age of 29. When Vaugh enlisted, he had been married for five years. He and his wife Mary had two children and another one born three months after he joined the Army.
Due to the poor methods of travel at the time and the demands of war, it was unlikely that he saw his wife and children for the whole three years that he served. The only communications would have been through letters and would have taken an immense amount of travel time, if not lost in transit.
The 130th Infantry was assigned to the Army of Tennessee from March through August of 1863, then later assigned to the Army of the Gulf. The battles that the 130th were involved in at the time of Vaugh’s enlistment were part of General Ulysses S. Grant’s siege of Vicksburg.
• Battle of Port Gibson, MS. May 1, 1863
• Battle of Champion Hill, MS. May 16, 1863.
• Battle of Big Black River Bridge, MS. May 17, 1863.
• A battle in early July 1863 to capture Jackson, MS. (one of many battles for the city)
• Battle of Mansfield, LA. April 8, 1864.
After two years with the 130th, Vaugh was transferred on Sept. 23, 1864 to the Invalid Corps because of health issues. The disability listed on his discharge paper was “Dropsy of the Abdomen.” This condition of fluid buildup from liver and/or kidney damage was most commonly caused by the poor diet of soldiers at the time.
When the war started, soldiers were given a fairly substantial ration that tended to be fairly nutritional. However, later the rations tended to be dehydrated foods and salted meats. The high salt content in the rations led to many health issues to soldiers throughout the later stages of the war. Poor shelter, lack of hygiene and unsanitary conditions contributed to outbreaks of sickness and disease, as well as an estimated disease death rate of 2:1 over combat deaths.
Vaugh was discharged from Company K, 3rd regiment of the Veteran Reserve Corps on June 5, 1865 in Alexandria Virginia, at the age of 32. At the time of discharge he was at the Slough General Hospital in Alexandria which was built as a barracks for garrison troops.
Noted on his discharge paper was a bounty of $50 paid on July 28, 1866. Bounties were often used to induce men to join on both sides of the war.
After the war, Vaugh eventually moved to Ste. Genevieve County and in later years settled in Farmington, Missouri. He died May 7, 1895 in Farmington and is buried in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve County. He has many descendants in the Farmington area.
His listed profession was a stonecutter, later known as a stonemason. Several men of the family were known as stonemasons. One of his sons, Samuel Eli Vaugh, was involved in building the Bonne Terre Library.
The soldier’s record shown is a result of the 1890 Dependent Pension Act. The act provided pensions for all veterans who had served at least 90 days in the Union military or naval forces, were honorably discharged from service and were unable to perform manual labor, regardless of their financial situation or when the disability was suffered.
The act was brought about by the Grand Army of the Republic and the Republican Party backing civil war veteran Benjamin Harrison for president. After the election, the act was passed by Congress. This pension issue in the 1888 election swung New York and Indiana to the Republican side, allowing for President Harrison’s election. The benefits were later expanded to an eligible veteran’s parents, widows and children under the age of 16.
Much of the information of the 130th Illinois Infantry is from the Illinois Civil War Project website. Information on the 1890 Dependent and Disability Pension Act is from its Wikipedia page. Other information came from History.com and the American Battlefield Trust and the Illinois Secretary of State.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
