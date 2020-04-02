Civil War veteran is locals' ancestor

Vaugh was discharged from Company K, 3rd regiment of the Veteran Reserve Corps on June 5, 1865 in Alexandria Virginia, at the age of 32. At the time of discharge he was at the Slough General Hospital in Alexandria which was built as a barracks for garrison troops.

Noted on his discharge paper was a bounty of $50 paid on July 28, 1866. Bounties were often used to induce men to join on both sides of the war.

After the war, Vaugh eventually moved to Ste. Genevieve County and in later years settled in Farmington, Missouri. He died May 7, 1895 in Farmington and is buried in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve County. He has many descendants in the Farmington area.

His listed profession was a stonecutter, later known as a stonemason. Several men of the family were known as stonemasons. One of his sons, Samuel Eli Vaugh, was involved in building the Bonne Terre Library.

The soldier’s record shown is a result of the 1890 Dependent Pension Act. The act provided pensions for all veterans who had served at least 90 days in the Union military or naval forces, were honorably discharged from service and were unable to perform manual labor, regardless of their financial situation or when the disability was suffered.