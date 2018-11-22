Try 3 months for $3
Club Awards 'Yard Of The Season'

Nancy Weber Garden Club and Belgrade State Bank awards Fall "Yard of the Season" to Ed and Sue Brown. Sue, second from left, accepts the cash award from Tracy Young of Belgrade Bank. Also attending are (from left) Denise Wright, Ed (behind Sue,) Jennifer Mock, Linda Ray and Linda Freeman.

 Provided by Denise Wright

