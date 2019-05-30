{{featured_button_text}}

Roosevelt Elementary student Jordan Ingram receives some special gifts from state Rep. Dale Wright, R-Farmington, Wednesday afternoon after it was announced that she had won first place district-wide in the First Grade Coloring Book Contest.

Wright presented her with a proclamation signed by himself and Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Desloge, as well as a flag that had flown over the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

Along with the flag came a certificate of authenticity signed by Gov. Mike Parson.

