Comedian, wrestler performing tonight

"Puppet"

 Submitted photo

Standup comic Puppet "The Psycho Dwarf" will be appearing from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday at Laz's Bar & Grill, 5089 Flat River Road in Farmington. The 18-and-older show is hosted by Nate Barron and Steve Dixon. Tickets are $10 at the door.

A former member of the Half Pint Brawlers, the 4-foot, 4-inch "Puppet" founded the wrestling company that later became a successful television series. The company was considered both the craziest and top midget wrestling company in the country.

In addition to "Puppet," the company consisted of Little Kato, "The Dwarf Destroyer,"."Beautiful Bobby," "Turtle" is the rookie of the group, Madd Mexx," also know as "The Immigration Sensation" and Teo.

Spike TV aired the first season of the series following the Half Pint Brawlers in 2010. During the first season of the show, the Brawlers performed shows at a maximum security prison, on Bourbon Street, at a redneck festival, and a show with Luchadores in Mexico.

The Half Pint Brawlers made an appearance in a skit for the 2010 Paramount Pictures comedy documentary Jackass 3D, where Jason Acuña aka "Wee Man" gets into a bar fight with some of the members after one of them finds him at a bar with his girlfriend.

Now that he's left the wrestling world behind, "Puppet" is now performing standup comedy. Currently living in Chicago, "Puppet" said, "I've been in the entertainment business for a long time. My very first film was 'The Babe' with John Goodman. I played Eddie Bennett the Bat Boy. This was back in 1987.

"I went out to Hollywood for a while to become an actor. I went to a performing arts school. First, I went to Columbia College out in Chicago and then I went to the National Shakespeare Repertory — which is a part of Tisch School of the Arts at NYU in New York — and stayed there for a while where I did live stage.

"After being in "The Babe" in L.A., I went back to Chicago and got on Mancow's Morning Madhouse and did radio for three years. He's a syndicated talent kind of like a Howard Stern type — a shock jock — and I was sidekick for him for a while. Then wrestling got hold of me."

After a move to Louisiana, "Puppet" ended up appearing on American Horror Story.

"I stayed there for a while and then I opened 'The Puppet Show,' at Surreal Studios in Hammond, Louisiana. It was kind of a Carol Burnett meets Benny Hill meets crazy Jackass guy. Now I go out and do a standup act and tour the nation. I've always worked in the entertainment business and I've been lucky enough that I was able to do that and take care of my family.

"Basically my whole thing is a 'Small Stature, Huge Laughter' comedy show. It's a mix between comedy, Jackass stunts and crowd participation games. I tell the people that they're not going to sit back and watch a show. You've got to get involved. It's always more fun if you get involved with the show. I do a lot of games with the audience participating, so you have to be prepared to get involved with it."

"Puppet" invites people to check out his website at www.ThePuppetShow.biz to find out more about the show and the schedule for his live tours. He can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

